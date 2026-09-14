How Much Did Nebraska Actually Improve in Week 2?
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Nebraska looked better against Bowling Green, but how much did the Huskers actually improve? Adam Carriker breaks down what changed from the Ohio game, what still needs work, and how much fans should take away from a performance against Eddie George’s team.
The biggest difference was how Nebraska started. The Huskers came out faster, played sharper, and found a better balance between running and throwing the ball. Dana Holgorsen had plenty of options, and the offense looked more comfortable. Anthony Colandrea, Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, and Jamal Rule gave fans reasons to feel good about where this group could go.
Carriker takes a closer look at Colandrea’s performance, including his improved accuracy, quick decisions, and ability to make plays with his legs. His passing yardage was lower, but Nebraska also ran fewer plays than it did against Ohio. That matters when comparing the two games. Total yards alone don’t explain whether a quarterback played better or an offense became more effective.
The running back room, receiving options, and tight ends’ blocking all helped the offense. Nebraska also showed improvement in the red zone. Still, the offensive line has to stay physical and win with technique as the schedule gets tougher.
On defense, Carriker sees progress against the run and better penetration up front. Compared with a year ago, Nebraska’s first two games offer some encouraging signs. The question is whether Rob Aurich’s defense can carry that improvement into Big Ten play. Getting more pressure and sacks from the edge remains something to watch for.
There are also problems Nebraska needs to clean up. Penalties dropped from nine in the opener to seven against Bowling Green, but the total penalty yardage stayed the same. Special teams need attention, and the third quarter raised concerns about the Huskers’ ability to stay sharp for an entire game. Starting fast helps, but Nebraska has to finish strong, too.
Carriker’s discussion comes back to separating real improvement from the level of competition. Nebraska looked better in areas it could control, and those changes deserve credit. But one game doesn’t answer every question about Matt Rhule’s team.
The next step is showing those same improvements against North Dakota, putting together four full quarters, and building habits that hold up against better opponents. There’s plenty to like about the Huskers’ progress. Now they need to prove that sharper offense, stronger run defense, and more consistent execution can become something fans see every week.
Program order
- 00:00 Intro
- 00:51 How Much Did Nebraska Improve?
- 02:00 Faster Start & Better Offensive Balance
- 03:50 Super Chats & Penalty Concerns
- 06:33 Colandrea Looks Sharper
- 08:10 Passing Yards Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 09:18 Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Comparing Play Counts
- 12:07 Perception vs. Reality
- 13:26 Can Nebraska Keep It Going Against North Dakota?
- 13:45 Start Fast, Finish Strong
- 15:00 The Fullback Touchdown Against Nebraska
- 16:00 Colandrea’s Mobility & Offensive Weapons
- 18:14 Red-Zone Improvement
- 18:46 Special Teams & Offensive Balance
- 19:57 Offensive Line Must Win With Technique
- 21:12 Defensive Improvement & Pass-Rush Concerns
- 24:19 Third-Quarter Concerns: Play Four Full Quarters
- 26:34 What Nebraska Has Shown So Far
- 26:45 Receiving Weapons & Tight End Blocking
- 27:14 Improved Run Defense
- 27:44 Remaining Questions Before Big Ten Play
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94