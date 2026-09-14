Nebraska looked better against Bowling Green, but how much did the Huskers actually improve? Adam Carriker breaks down what changed from the Ohio game, what still needs work, and how much fans should take away from a performance against Eddie George’s team.

The biggest difference was how Nebraska started. The Huskers came out faster, played sharper, and found a better balance between running and throwing the ball. Dana Holgorsen had plenty of options, and the offense looked more comfortable. Anthony Colandrea, Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, and Jamal Rule gave fans reasons to feel good about where this group could go.

Carriker takes a closer look at Colandrea’s performance, including his improved accuracy, quick decisions, and ability to make plays with his legs. His passing yardage was lower, but Nebraska also ran fewer plays than it did against Ohio. That matters when comparing the two games. Total yards alone don’t explain whether a quarterback played better or an offense became more effective.

The running back room, receiving options, and tight ends’ blocking all helped the offense. Nebraska also showed improvement in the red zone. Still, the offensive line has to stay physical and win with technique as the schedule gets tougher.

On defense, Carriker sees progress against the run and better penetration up front. Compared with a year ago, Nebraska’s first two games offer some encouraging signs. The question is whether Rob Aurich’s defense can carry that improvement into Big Ten play. Getting more pressure and sacks from the edge remains something to watch for.

There are also problems Nebraska needs to clean up. Penalties dropped from nine in the opener to seven against Bowling Green, but the total penalty yardage stayed the same. Special teams need attention, and the third quarter raised concerns about the Huskers’ ability to stay sharp for an entire game. Starting fast helps, but Nebraska has to finish strong, too.

Carriker’s discussion comes back to separating real improvement from the level of competition. Nebraska looked better in areas it could control, and those changes deserve credit. But one game doesn’t answer every question about Matt Rhule’s team.

The next step is showing those same improvements against North Dakota, putting together four full quarters, and building habits that hold up against better opponents. There’s plenty to like about the Huskers’ progress. Now they need to prove that sharper offense, stronger run defense, and more consistent execution can become something fans see every week.

Program order

00:00 Intro

00:51 How Much Did Nebraska Improve?

02:00 Faster Start & Better Offensive Balance

03:50 Super Chats & Penalty Concerns

06:33 Colandrea Looks Sharper

08:10 Passing Yards Don’t Tell the Whole Story

09:18 Ohio vs. Bowling Green: Comparing Play Counts

12:07 Perception vs. Reality

13:26 Can Nebraska Keep It Going Against North Dakota?

13:45 Start Fast, Finish Strong

15:00 The Fullback Touchdown Against Nebraska

16:00 Colandrea’s Mobility & Offensive Weapons

18:14 Red-Zone Improvement

18:46 Special Teams & Offensive Balance

19:57 Offensive Line Must Win With Technique

21:12 Defensive Improvement & Pass-Rush Concerns

24:19 Third-Quarter Concerns: Play Four Full Quarters

26:34 What Nebraska Has Shown So Far

26:45 Receiving Weapons & Tight End Blocking

27:14 Improved Run Defense

27:44 Remaining Questions Before Big Ten Play

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