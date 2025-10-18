Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Faceplant Against Minnesota
Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football were beaten soundly by P.J. Fleck and Minnesota in this Big Ten football showdown. The 25th-ranked Huskers were trying to break a five-game losing streak to the Gophers. Husker football fans watched another frustrating loss as Nebraska is now 5-2.
Hit the play button below to hear Adam Carriker's gut reaction, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker definitely did not see this game coming when it came to Nebraska getting dominated by Minnesota! Not many people did. However, the concerns Adam expressed before the game turned out to be valid. He was concerned about whether the team would be focused with all the distractions of Matt Rhule possibly going to Penn State, back-to-back road trips, and playing road games in six days as well.
Carriker did mention that he did not care whatsoever about those challenges because every football team faces things similar to this at some point every season, these things are not an anomaly just to Nebraska football. Unfortunately, Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, and the Husker football team lost 24 to 6 to P.J. Fleck and Minnesota. The Gophers ran for over 5 yards per carry, while the Huskers only averaged 1.2 yards per rush. Nebraska gave up an astonishing school record of nine sacks. When you think about the 1994, 1995 Nebraska football teams, they gave up a combined six sacks in two years. Nebraska was dominated in the trenches pretty much on both sides of the ball.
Adam’s three major concerns coming into the game despite the huge talent advantage Nebraska always has over Minnesota, started with the offensive and defensive lines. Whether the Huskers would be mentally focused, and if they could win the penalty and turnover battle. Neither team committed a turnover, but Nebraska had twice as many penalties, including offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett being thrown out of the game and multiple penalties in Nebraska’s defensive secondary that allowed Minnesota drives to continue.
The Husker football team only had 46 yards rushing on the day and only 12 rush yards in the second half. They were shut out in the second half of the game and outgained by almost 200 yards and the time possession was almost doubled by the Minnesota football team in the second half as well. Nebraska football had dominated the fourth quarter up to this point this season, that was not the case tonight.
They gave up three more sacks than the total amount of points that they scored in the game. Minnesota went on several scoring drives, including a 98-yard touchdown drive that took almost 10 minutes off the clock and seemed to put the game out of reach for Nebraska. Adam Carriker shares his insight, frustration and gives a truly honest reaction to Nebraska losing yet again to Minnesota.
Husker Nation, this is the episode of the Carriker Chronicles that you may not want to hear, because of how the game went, but you need to hear!
