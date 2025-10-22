Adam Carriker's Preview, 4 Keys and Prediction for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
In the latest edition of Carriker Chronicles, former Husker Adam Carriker shares unique, inside info on Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska-Northwestern matchup. The Huskers were humiliated last week at Minnesota, and head coach Matt Rhule went off this week and challenged his players and coaches! Will they bounce back Saturday?
Adam reacts to Matt Rhule going off in his weekly press conference Monday. Rhule said he was pissed at himself, pissed at his coaches and while he wasn’t mad at his players, he was looking for some of them or somebody to step up. Rhule said that at the end of the day if you’re gonna say something or say that you’re gonna be something, you gotta go out and actually do it. Rhule also said he was sick of the entitlement that he sees too much of. He was clearly very disappointed that when the score was 7-6 at halftime of Minnesota there were a bunch of heads hanging down in the locker room.
Rhule said Minnesota punched them right in the mouth and while Nebraska didn’t step back, they certainly didn’t punch back either, because the players and coaches thought it was going to be easy. Rhule said he was mad at his coaches because he couldn’t get them to buy into the fact that this game was not just going to be easy and just how hard it was going to be. To be clear, Rhule did take ownership of everything, but you could tell he kind of felt like more people needed to step up. Adam breaks this down, he breaks down why and goes into depth why Rhule feels this way. Adam also does something he hasn’t done in over a year, which is a film study and breakdown of Nebraska’s offense and discusses whether Dana Holgorsen is actually running his offense or just a variation of Marcus Satterfield‘s offense.
Then Adam goes on to talk about his keys to Saturday's game against Northwestern. Every week is different because every opponent and every matchup for the Nebraska football team is different. Adam has some strong words during his keys as well, and while Nebraska has the better roster and more coaching experience, nobody really has any idea what to make of this game versus Northwestern. But Adam, while admitting nobody knows, still thinks he has a pretty good idea of what the game will look like. He also shares what he believes Nebraska needs to do in order to come out on top. Then at the end, Adam gives his final score prediction! Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw The Bones!
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.
