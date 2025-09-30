Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska vs. Michigan State Preview and Prediction
Adam Carriker shares the honest truth about Nebraska football’s odds of beating Michigan State, why it’s now or never for the Huskers, and he has some unique, inside information as well. Adam shares all of this during this preview and prediction show. Matt Rhule needs this win, Dylan Raiola can shine and the defense is a huge key to the game. Learn what to expect and why before everyone else!
Hit the play button is below to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker's preview and prediction of Nebraska versus Michigan State in this Big Ten college football matchup. He will give you a unique look at the game, he has some rare inside info and insight to share as well. Adam gives his three keys to the game starting with Nebraska’s run defense, Nebraska’s offensive line and then the ability to put the ball in the end zone when they get in the red zone. Nebraska has scored on 79% of their trips into the red zone while Michigan State is scoring at 94% of their trips into the red zone.
Michigan State's passing defense is the worst in the Big Ten Conference while Nebraska's passing offense is No. 2 in the entire country. It’s a big-time matchup of Michigan State’s terrible pass defense holding up against the Huskers' pass offense with Dylan Raiola and Jacory Barney versus can Nebraska’s run defense hold up against Michigan State's rush offense. Admittedly the Spartan rush offense is good but not great and they’re averaging 154 yards per game on the ground. The issue is Nebraska’s run defense is one of the worst in the Big Ten end in the entire country as well.
Nebraska has had 18 different pass catchers catch passes this year and 14 different pass catchers make receptions of over 20 yards on the season. Jacory Barney is Nebraska's leading receiver and leading returner as well. In fact Barney has more punt returns this season alone than Nebraska did as an entire team last year or the previous three seasons before those.
Adam believes this will be a higher-scoring affair and he would definitely take the over. The over/under on this game is 53½ points and Nebraska is currently favored by 10½ points. Both teams are coming off of a bye week but only one team is healthy. Michigan State announced that their starting left tackle will be out for a month and they’re missing depth in their linebacking crew as well.
Nebraska is healthy, fresh, at home and also a double-digit favorite. Initially, Adam was surprised that Nebraska was such a big favorite until he started doing some research.
Adam gives his prediction for the final score of this game as well. He does not actually have Nebraska covering, but the question is does he have Nebraska winning? He does indeed predict a lot of points to be scored, although he is rooting for the Huskers defense and the Blackshirts to play better this Saturday.
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.