The Truth on Nebraska's Football Season from Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews
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Nebraska football is sitting at 5-2, but just how good are the Huskers? Adam Carriker welcomes Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews to the Carriker Chronicles to take a closer look at Matt Rhule's team, what's gone right, what still needs work, and what fans should expect over the final five games of the season.
Ciancia has built a reputation for his college football predictions, and he brings plenty of numbers to back up his thoughts on Nebraska. The big question is whether the Huskers are finally ready to turn the corner and start winning the close games that have haunted this program for years.
Nebraska's offense has shown some real promise, especially with quarterback Anthony Colandrea. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs has brought another dimension to the offense. Running back Jamal Rule has also been solid before he became banged up, and the running back room is now looking a little depleted heading into the latter half of the season. Both Carriker and Ciancia discuss the need for more explosive plays and better production in the second half.
One of the biggest concerns is Nebraska's inability to consistently finish games. The Huskers have looked like a much better team during the first half of several contests, only to struggle offensively after halftime. Is it the play-calling, missed opportunities, or something else? Carriker and Ciancia dig into what needs to change.
Defensively, Nebraska has plenty to feel good about. The Huskers have put together some impressive performances under defensive coordinator John Butler's successor, Rob Aurich. Nebraska has ranked near the top 25 in several defensive categories, including an impressive showing on third downs. The secondary has also stepped up, with the defensive backs playing physical football and the safeties delivering some big hits.
The guys also revisit Nebraska's games against Indiana and Oregon. Ciancia believes the Huskers actually outplayed Indiana for stretches, but the Hoosiers made the explosive plays that ultimately mattered. Against Oregon, Nebraska's defense helped keep the Huskers in the game. Those performances show Nebraska can compete with good teams, but competing and winning are two different things.
Looking ahead, the schedule gives Nebraska some opportunities. Rutgers and Washington are two games where the Huskers should have a good chance to win. Ciancia also examines the challenges presented by Ohio State and Iowa, along with how Nebraska's quarterback play could impact those matchups.
The Iowa game brings another interesting discussion. Iowa has won ten of the last eleven meetings, and Nebraska fans know how frustrating this rivalry has become. The Huskers have often looked like the better team for much of the game, only to watch Iowa find a way to win late. Ciancia believes Iowa is more beatable this season and actually predicts Nebraska to win by seven points.
Carriker and Ciancia also discuss strength of schedule, special teams, roster spending, and the importance of developing players rather than simply throwing money at the transfer portal. Texas A&M comes up as an example of why spending big doesn't always guarantee better results.
With five games remaining, Nebraska has a chance to prove it is making real progress under Matt Rhule. The talent is there, the defense is playing well, and Colandrea gives the offense a chance to make something happen on every play.
But the same question remains: Can Nebraska finally put together four complete quarters and win the big games? Carriker and Ciancia break it all down, including their predictions for how the Huskers will finish the season. Nebraska has a chance to make some noise down the stretch, but now it's time to turn those close losses into wins.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94