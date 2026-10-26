The Truth on Nebraska's Football Season from Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews

Nebraska football is sitting at 5-2, but just how good are the Huskers? Adam Carriker welcomes Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews to the Carriker Chronicles to take a closer look at Matt Rhule's team, what's gone right, what still needs work, and what fans should expect over the final five games of the season.

Ciancia has built a reputation for his college football predictions, and he brings plenty of numbers to back up his thoughts on Nebraska. The big question is whether the Huskers are finally ready to turn the corner and start winning the close games that have haunted this program for years.

Nebraska's offense has shown some real promise, especially with quarterback Anthony Colandrea. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs has brought another dimension to the offense. Running back Jamal Rule has also been solid before he became banged up, and the running back room is now looking a little depleted heading into the latter half of the season. Both Carriker and Ciancia discuss the need for more explosive plays and better production in the second half.

One of the biggest concerns is Nebraska's inability to consistently finish games. The Huskers have looked like a much better team during the first half of several contests, only to struggle offensively after halftime. Is it the play-calling, missed opportunities, or something else? Carriker and Ciancia dig into what needs to change.

Defensively, Nebraska has plenty to feel good about. The Huskers have put together some impressive performances under defensive coordinator John Butler's successor, Rob Aurich. Nebraska has ranked near the top 25 in several defensive categories, including an impressive showing on third downs. The secondary has also stepped up, with the defensive backs playing physical football and the safeties delivering some big hits.

The guys also revisit Nebraska's games against Indiana and Oregon. Ciancia believes the Huskers actually outplayed Indiana for stretches, but the Hoosiers made the explosive plays that ultimately mattered. Against Oregon, Nebraska's defense helped keep the Huskers in the game. Those performances show Nebraska can compete with good teams, but competing and winning are two different things.

Looking ahead, the schedule gives Nebraska some opportunities. Rutgers and Washington are two games where the Huskers should have a good chance to win. Ciancia also examines the challenges presented by Ohio State and Iowa, along with how Nebraska's quarterback play could impact those matchups.

The Iowa game brings another interesting discussion. Iowa has won ten of the last eleven meetings, and Nebraska fans know how frustrating this rivalry has become. The Huskers have often looked like the better team for much of the game, only to watch Iowa find a way to win late. Ciancia believes Iowa is more beatable this season and actually predicts Nebraska to win by seven points.

Carriker and Ciancia also discuss strength of schedule, special teams, roster spending, and the importance of developing players rather than simply throwing money at the transfer portal. Texas A&M comes up as an example of why spending big doesn't always guarantee better results.

With five games remaining, Nebraska has a chance to prove it is making real progress under Matt Rhule. The talent is there, the defense is playing well, and Colandrea gives the offense a chance to make something happen on every play.

But the same question remains: Can Nebraska finally put together four complete quarters and win the big games? Carriker and Ciancia break it all down, including their predictions for how the Huskers will finish the season. Nebraska has a chance to make some noise down the stretch, but now it's time to turn those close losses into wins.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following us on Twitter/X , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.