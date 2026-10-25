What to Make of Nebraska's Defense?

On our episode of the Common Fan Podcast following the Oregon game, we received an email from a listener who strongly disagreed with our assessment of Nebraska's defense following the heartbreaking loss to Oregon.

He wasn't particularly interested in hearing that the Blackshirts played well for three quarters. He was focused on the fourth, and specifically Nebraska's failure to pressure former Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola on Oregon's game-winning drive. He argued that defensive coordinator Rob Aurich should have brought more pressure, particularly given Raiola's struggles against aggressive defenses in the past.

Frankly, it’s a fair point. We talked on the podcast about how it was disappointing that the defense couldn’t get to Raiola. But does that mean Nebraska's defense deserves the blame for another heartbreaking loss?

Two Great Performances. Two Painful Endings.

There's a strange dichotomy surrounding Nebraska's defense right now. Against Indiana, the Blackshirts played well enough for the Huskers to pull off a major upset, only to surrender two long fourth-quarter touchdown passes that helped turn a potential signature victory into another close loss.

Against Oregon, the defense was arguably even better for most of the game, holding the Ducks to six points through three quarters before surrendering 11 unanswered points in the fourth. And yes, the lack of pressure on Raiola during Oregon's final drive was frustrating. Mind-boggling even.

Those are legitimate criticisms. Great defenses have to make plays when the game is on the line, and Nebraska failed to do that in consecutive weeks. But there’s another side to this argument.

The Blackshirts held two of the nation's most talented teams to a combined 37 points. In both games, special teams mistakes proved costly, whether it was a missed field goal against Indiana that left points on the board or Archie Wilson's knee touching the ground against Oregon, handing the Ducks excellent field position. Meanwhile, the offense struggled to sustain drives, repeatedly putting the defense back on the field. Against Oregon in particular, the Blackshirts delivered stop after stop, only to watch the offense squander opportunities to extend the lead. By the fourth quarter, the defense had spent much of the evening carrying the team.

Holding Oregon to 17 points on the road should be enough to win the game. The offense couldn’t do anything for much of the night, and the fact that special teams is still so inconsistent four years into Rhule’s tenure is infuriating. Blaming the defense for giving up a late touchdown seems to miss the bigger picture.

The Numbers Tell a Compelling Story

Seven games into the season, Nebraska's defense is putting up some remarkable numbers. As we discussed on the podcast, after the Oregon game, the Huskers ranked:

1st nationally in opponent third-down conversion percentage, allowing conversions on just 19% of attempts.

11th in total defense, allowing approximately 271 yards per game.

13th in tackles for loss, with 47.

16th in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 points per game.

23rd in rushing defense, allowing approximately 3.2 yards per carry.

Just as importantly, the Huskers have athletes and playmakers all over the field. Owen Chambliss recorded 15 tackles against the Ducks. Dwayne McDougle added 13 tackles and an interception. Caleb Benning, Vincent Shavers, and others have consistently made their presence felt.

Aurich deserves considerable credit, too. Following two excellent defensive seasons under Tony White, followed by a step backward last year, Nebraska has once again established itself as one of the better defensive teams in the country. There's even a reasonable argument that this might be Matt Rhule's best defense yet.

The Defense Isn't the Problem

None of this is to suggest that Aurich is beyond criticism. The defensive strategy on Oregon's final drive deserves scrutiny, just as the breakdowns against Indiana do. And most importantly, Nebraska needs to find ways to finish games.

But the notion that the defense is the reason Nebraska lost either of the last two games ignores everything else that happened.

The offense has struggled to sustain drives and capitalize on opportunities. Special teams mistakes continue to put Nebraska in difficult situations. The cumulative effect is a defense that's repeatedly asked to keep the Huskers in games without much help. That's not a sustainable formula, no matter how well the Blackshirts might perform.

With five games remaining, Nebraska has plenty of opportunities to finish the season strong. Washington, Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa are still ahead, and the defense has demonstrated it can compete with anybody on that schedule. Meanwhile, the offense and special teams don't need to be perfect. But they need to hold up their end of the bargain. Because whatever criticisms we might have about a handful of plays, the bigger picture is pretty clear. Nebraska's defense has been one of the best things about this football team.

It's time for the rest of the team to catch up.

For more on the Blackshirts' performance, Nebraska's heartbreaking losses to Indiana and Oregon, and what comes next for the Huskers, check out the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast below.

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