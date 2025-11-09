After TJ Lateef's Sparkling Debut as a Starter, Do the Huskers Have a QB Controversy?
Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka are back in the basement; beers cracked, mics hot, and takes even hotter after Nebraska football’s 28–21 win over UCLA.
Travis plants a flag: TJ Lateef is the better fit for Dana Holgerson’s offense than Dylan Raiola. Rob parses the nuance: different QBs, different slices of the playbook—but against UCLA, Lateef looked composed and decisive, starting 11-for-11 and finishing 13-of-15 for 205 yards and 3 TDs, plus the legs to punish a defense (31 rushing yards) when the second read wasn’t there. Clean sheet, too: no turnovers, minimal penalties, and the offense stayed on schedule.
The spotlight swings to Emmett Johnson, who just made himself some money: 28 carries for 129 and 103 receiving—the first Husker RB ever to hit 100/100 in a single game. The NFL loves backs who can block and catch; does Johnson jump now, chase NIL for one more season, or both? The portal/NIL realities get the full Doc Talk treatment, including how backup market value changes overnight and why some players know their next stop before they even hit the portal.
Defense? The numbers say “solid,” the eyes say “still leaky.” UCLA went 8-for-14 on third down and hit a couple of chunky scrambles when the contain broke. The pass rush flashed, but Rob wants a few more of those get-off-the-field moments—turn two or three conversions into stops, and the whole night feels different.
Beyond football, the guys hit Husker Wrestling—packed house vibes, Mark Manning’s machine, and the AJ Ferrari showmanship question (Cal State Bakersfield version, please).
Since the Huskers aren't playing next week, make plans for Saturday night! Producer Owen Justice is gigging Saturday at Reverb Lounge, opening for Ben Chapman (buy one, get one tickets—support local music!).
Shoutout to Doug at Kros Strain for a clutch case drop—yes, the Cornhusker Crusher (Herbie on the can, the “correct” Herbie) makes an appearance, along with a surprisingly sippable morning “breakfast” lager—Inflatable Snowman with cranberry and cinnamon. The guys also riff on stadium beer lines and why UNL’s grab-and-go needs triple the pay stations if you want fans back in seats before the next series.
A bye week is up next before Penn State and Iowa, but the pod rolls on. Hit subscribe, drop your takes below, and keep the beer recommendations (and care packages) coming. Doc Talk Nation—see you next week.
