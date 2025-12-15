Carriker Chronicles: A Strong Reaction to Dylan Raiola's Two-and-Through at Nebraska

Dylan Raiola has announced he will enter the transfer portal, and Adam Carriker has a strong reaction. Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have already had a lot happen lately. Is TJ Lateef the Huskers' next quarterback, or will Nebraska need to hit the transfer portal? The Huskers have a lot of questions, and they need answers. Other Big Ten football teams have surprising news too.



Hit the play button to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker gives some unique insight into why Dylan Raiola is transferring given some of the behind-the-scenes action that’s been going on with the Raiolas at Nebraska.



What are some of the landing spots Dylan Raiola has been speaking with? What is the biggest thing Matt Rhule and Nebraska football need to do at this point? Who are some of the major quarterbacks who might be brought in? Adam dives into whether or not this is a shocking day for Nebraska, with Husker fans being kind of over the Raiolas at this point. Could the Huskers actually be better going forward?

Adam points out several unusual and interesting things about the relationship between Dylan Raiola and the University of Nebraska. Adam also has three major takeaways every Husker fan will want to hear. These are the three biggest things Matt Rhule must do as soon as possible in order to preserve the best interests of Nebraska football going forward.

The Huskers will be without Dylan Raiola and Emmett Johnson for the 2026 football season, and Nebraska happens to also have a brutal schedule that includes games against Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa and Washington. With the transfer portal in this day and age of college football, Carriker actually thinks Nebraska could be in an OK spot.

Was the whole Raiola experiment (including Dylan’s uncle Donovan and brother Dayton) worth it? Dominic Raiola, Dylan's dad, was a fixture at quite a few practices and had a special place on the sidelines for each game as well. Adam also thinks that if Rhule isn’t careful, Nebraska football could be in an incredibly tough spot going into next season as well.



This is an absolutely can’t-miss episode of the Carrier Chronicles where you’ll get unique insight, unbridled honesty, behind-the-scenes info and unique perspective you just can’t get anywhere else. So tune in, Husker fans. Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!



