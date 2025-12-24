The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Jan. 2, but it has become clear that Nebraska will have some major hits to its roster. One of their players who is expected to enter the transfer portal is the current starter for the Cornhuskers at the quarterback position, Dylan Raiola.

Raiola had an awesome year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as he finished the season with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he also did that through only nine games, which leads many to believe the final games could have gone differently had he been playing.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Even with this news seemingly shattering the hopes of many who believed that Raiola was their guy, the future remains brighter than ever. The future isn't just bright, but it is completely clear when things were a bit foggy before the news was released.

Full Breakdown of the Future

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef walks into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The guy with the job for the Cornhuskers is, without a doubt, TJ Lateef, and he is someone who could be viewed as a long-term starter, as he has three years left. It is also worth noting that the Cornhuskers didn't land a single 2026 signee at the position. This is because their lone commit during the cycle (Dayton Raiola) announced that he would de-commit from the Huskers, which seemed to come from out of nowhere, and was the base of the playing card house that fell.

Lateef played in five games this season and was absolutely electric for him to be younger in his playing career. It is quite difficult to replace a guy like that, but if you were going to it would be with a guy who is older in his career, and a top-end transfer.

After Lateef, the answer is already on the table... You will play a guy like Trae Taylor, who has the term "future" written all over him. Taylor is someone who has quickly become a top name in the industry at the position, as he is a 2027 prospect. Taylor would be someone you could nearly consider as "elite," and in terms of recent QB commits, he would be near the top of the list, along with a guy like Dylan Raiola.

If Raiola stayed the full time, and his brother Dayton joined the roster, things would begin to feel a bit crowded. Extremely crowded to the point that Lateef would potentially never see his full stride in the red and white. This may seem like an unpopular opinion, but with Lateef having some reps under his belt... he seems as dangerous as ever.

