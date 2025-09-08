Akron Blowout Leads to Career Highs, Firsts for Nebraska Players
Saturday was a big day for the Big Red, as Nebraska shut out Akron 68-0. It marked the Huskers' first shutout since 2009 and their first 700-yard offensive performance since 2014. That level of domination led to career days for players high or low on the depth chart from established starters to fresh faces.
Whether it was new personal bests or long-awaited college football firsts — and no, not just the debut of alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium — there was plenty to celebrate and to raise a cold beer to. With so many standout moments, it’s easy to lose track, so it’s worth taking a closer look at each one.
Dylan Raiola
This absolute embarrassment of a game for Akron was largely thanks to Nebraska’s sophomore quarterback. Raiola looked every bit the field general, more settled and confident than ever. He completed 24 of 31 passes for a career-high 364 yards and four touchdowns. Keep in mind, all that was accomplished in less than three quarters.
He also set a Nebraska record with 20 consecutive completions and cracked the top 10 for career passing yards at Nebraska. Barely into his second season, Raiola is already leaving a legacy in Lincoln.
Emmett Johnson
If the season opener against Cincinnati showed Nebraska fans anything, it was that Emmett Johnson would be a focal point of the offense this year. Against Akron, he kicked things off with a 47-yard touchdown run, the longest of his Nebraska career, and it set the tone for the team’s total dominance. Johnson finished the game with several new personal bests: 140 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three total touchdowns.
Jacory Barney Jr.
Like Raiola, wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is in his true sophomore season. He recorded a career-high 132 receiving yards and made an impact as a returner as well. Barney had four punt returns for 87 yards, including a 23-yard return in the first quarter and a 39-yarder in the third. Barney’s punt return yardage was the most by a Husker since De’Mornay Pierson-El had three returns for 134 yards against Iowa in 2014.
First Career Touchdowns
While the starters were having their fun, the coaches gave backups a chance to shine. True freshman defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak made a huge first impression with a tackle for a safety in the first quarter — that’s one heck of a first career tackle. Kwinten Ives got a few carries, including a 28-yard touchdown run for his longest career score. True freshman quarterback TJ Lateef and running back Mekhi Nelson scored their first career touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt freshman receiver Quinn Clark and junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer both scored their first career touchdowns. Lindenmeyer also celebrated a personal milestone when he proposed to his girlfriend, Kailyn Storovich, who is a member of Nebraska’s dance team.
After scoring, Clark honored his late father, Ken Clark, a former Husker running back, by making a tribute with his fingers, forming the number 32. Fellow wide receiver Dane Key quickly retrieved the ball and handed it to Clark in a heartfelt moment.
Nebraska took control of the game right away and never looked back. While Akron might not be the toughest opponent, it was great to see different parts of the team come together and show how far the Huskers have come.
The only player who didn’t get any time to shine was punter Archie Wilson, since the offense kept scoring and kept him off the field.
Nebraska really needed a game like this. Even after the starters were pulled, the backups never let up. It was a special day for many players, marked by personal milestones, but more importantly, it was a meaningful step forward in building the team’s culture and growth. Every win, big or small, deserves to be celebrated along the way.
