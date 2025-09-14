Another Beatdown for Nebraska Football in Lincoln. Now, It’s Time to Prove It.
The Nebraska football team delivered its second overpowering performance in as many weeks, dominating Houston Christian in every phase of the game and, more importantly, getting through another non-conference tune-up game without any major injuries. The Huskers cruised to a 59-7 win against the overmatched Huskies in front of another sold out Memorial Stadium crowd.
As the Huskers gear up for Big Ten play, the team is exactly where it wanted–and needed–to be after three non-conference games. We cover it all in the Topline Takeaways.
CHEERS TO THAT
Bringing Your Own Energy. Coming off of a dominating win over Akron, facing an FCS opponent, and kicking off at 11am can be a recipe for a slow start. While no one doubted the ultimate outcome, there was some chatter from various corners of the Husker universe about Nebraska coming out flat. Those concerns were quickly put to bed.
The Memorial Stadium crowd was juiced from the get-go, and the Big Red scored on their first five possessions of the game. They led 17-0 after the first quarter, and 38-0 at halftime. Is this what a team like Nebraska is supposed to do against a lesser opponent? Yes, it is. But, we have too many examples in recent years of the Huskers struggling with–and even losing to–lower conference and lower division opponents. So far through three games, Matt Rhule’s team has showed up ready to play.
More Reps for the Young Guys. Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, and several other starters didn’t even take the field in the 2nd half, and that’s the way it should be against an FCS school. Three quarterbacks took snaps for the boys in red, 11 different players caught passes, and 27 different players had tackles. That’ll do just fine.
Husker fans of a certain age remember the days when it was commonplace–even during conference games–for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th stringers to see the field after the team had established a big enough lead. It was one part of Tom Osborne’s secret sauce, as younger players received valuable game reps, allowing TO to build experienced depth year over year. It won’t happen every game for Matt Rhule’s squad, but for an extremely young team, these last two weeks have been extremely valuable.
TJ Lateef Shines Again. I don’t know if it’s just social media chatter or if it’s a conversation among a broader segment of the fan base, but any suggestion that Dylan Raiola is not the #1 guy at quarterback is nonsense. Raiola was excellent again, completing 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in only one half of play. Dylan is the guy, plain and simple.
That said, it sure is nice to see how good backup QB TJ Lateef–a true freshman–has looked these last two weeks. Lateef was a perfect five for five for 126 yards, completing a beautiful deep ball to fellow true freshman Cortez Mills for a touchdown, and rushing for another TD. Lateef has looked outstanding the last two weeks, and you have to tip your hat to Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen for the quarterback room they are building.
Dane Key Coming Out Party. Upon transferring from Kentucky, Key was the headliner for Nebraska’s transfer portal class. And, don’t get me wrong, he had a solid first two weeks for the Huskers, hauling in nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. But Saturday was the breakout we’ve been waiting for. Key had four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, and he would have had a second touchdown if not for a slightly under-thrown ball from Raiola early in the game (not nit-picking here; it was still a completion after all!). With Key, fellow transfer Nyziah Hunter, and Jacorey Barney, the Huskers have multiple impact players leading the way at wide receiver, which is supplemented by tight ends Luke Lindenmeyer and Heinrich Haarberg and young talent like Cortez Mills.
You have to assume offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen hasn’t shown anywhere close to all the cards he’s holding for the Nebraska offense this season; I’m excited to see what else he has in store for these playmakers.
Pass Defense. The Blackshirts have not given up 100 yards passing in a single game this season. Nebraska currently ranks #1 in the nation in passing defense, allowing an average of 66 yards per game and holding opposing teams to a 50% completion rating. This is particularly notable when you factor in that Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby–held by the Big Red to 69 yards and a 52% completion percentage–has completed 82% of his passes and thrown for 586 yards and eight touchdowns since being stifled by Nebraska. The Huskers’ passing defense has been absolutely elite through three games.
REASONS FOR CONCERN
Rushing Defense. For the second week in a row, there’s not much to complain about. But if I had to pick something, I do worry a bit about how Nebraska will fare in stopping the run once Big Ten play begins. There’s a lot of young talent in the front seven on defense, but we were spoiled over the last few years watching guys like Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, and John Bullock anchor the defense. How will the young guys fare against the Big Ten heavies?
For now though, there is plenty to celebrate with John Butler’s defense. While the rushing defense ranks 75th nationally, the Huskers currently sit at #6 in the nation in total defense and #7 in scoring defense, to go along with the aforementioned excellence on passing defense. The last two weeks have been critical for the overall development of the defense, and this team looks poised for bigger things.
BOTTOM LINE
All eyes on the Wolverines.
The Huskers have taken care of business so far, and they have as much promise as any Nebraska team in recent memory. But of course conference play is the great equalizer, and the Big Red will have to continue to prove it on the field. This week’s matchup against Michigan will tell us a lot. Nebraska has not won against an opponent ranked in the AP poll in their last 27 tries. Now is as good a time as any to break that streak.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
