Another One-Possession Loss! But Reason for Optimism! USC Defeats Nebraska 28-20
“Players need to make plays,” says Matt Rhule.
In this story:
SMQ couldn’t agree more. The plays were available to the team but they left them on the field. Especially the secondary.
However, the offense looked better. So there is reason for optimism in what Matt Rhule called “the most important coaching week of my career.”
Wisconsin rolls into town at 5-5 just like Nebraska. What an opportunity to send the Huskers to a bowl game for the first time in eight years!
Players, it is time to make some plays!
