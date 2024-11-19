All Huskers

Another One-Possession Loss! But Reason for Optimism! USC Defeats Nebraska 28-20

“Players need to make plays,” says Matt Rhule.

Jay Stockwell

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Husker Heartbreak vs. USC Trojans
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Husker Heartbreak vs. USC Trojans /
SMQ couldn’t agree more. The plays were available to the team but they left them on the field. Especially the secondary.

However, the offense looked better. So there is reason for optimism in what Matt Rhule called “the most important coaching week of my career.” 

Wisconsin rolls into town at 5-5 just like Nebraska. What an opportunity to send the Huskers to a bowl game for the first time in eight years!

Players, it is time to make some plays!

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

