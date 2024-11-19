Carriker Chronicles: Dawson Merritt on Choosing Nebraska Over Alabama & More
The four-star linebacker who flipped recently from the Crimson Tide says he knows of at least two more players who will commit to the Huskers.
In this story:
Four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt says he knows of at least two more players who'll commit to Nebraska and who will be "huge gets" for the Huskers. He explains why he chose Nebraska over Alabama and talks about a young and athletic linebacking corps at Nebraska next year that'll include Christian Jones, Dawson himself (both rated as Top 100 players in the country) and Vincent Shavers.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
