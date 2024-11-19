Huskers Have Two Chances for Win No. 6
You can have it right and you can have it now. But you can't have it right now.
The above is from a proud craftsman who was being pressured to hurry up his repair work on a large corporate jet.
The line seems to fit Matt Rhule's approach to rebuilding the Husker football program. He's doing the best he can with what he has in year two of his four-year rebuild.
Rhule has chosen not to make wholesale lineup changes via the transfer portal. When he got to Nebraska, Rhule met with each of his players. Allmost all wanted to be part of a Husker turnaround. They wanted to be the ones who got Nebraska back in the bowl game picture. Players like Ty Robinson and Nat Hutmacher could have opted to enter the NFL draft last year. But both wanted to be part of the turnaround.
To show their support of his vision, almost all of Rhule's players chose to stay put.
This season was going to be when NU turned the corner. As of Oct. 5th when NU was 5-1, it looked as if the Huskers had done just that. With six games to go, all NU needed was one more win.
While a six- or seven-win season is still mathematically possible, the odds are not in Nebraska's favor.
So what happened to the lineup that dismantled a good Colorado team in September and had a fourth-quarter lead over the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in October?
The answer is, maybe Nebraska doesn't have enough talent yet to beat good teams in the Big Ten.
Consider this: Of the 22 players listed on last Saturday's two-deep depth chart, 13 are freshmen or sophomores. Of those 13, six are freshmen. And four of those are on the Husker offensive line.
Yikes.
Now can you see why Nebraska has struggled moving the ball this year?
Contrast that with the number of underclassmen on the defense. NU has only seven, and four of them are freshmen.
It's little wonder the defense has been ahead of the Husker offense so far this year.
Many of you (and you know who you are) are thinking maybe Rhule should have cleaned house his first year at Nebraska. Primetime Sanders did it two years in a row and has his Colorado Buffaloes bowl eligible in just his second year. And look what Curt Cignetti has done in his first year at Indiana.
Rhule is a players' coach. He's committed to coaching and getting his players to be all they can be.
Will Rhule's approach eventually work at Nebraska?
Time will tell, of course. For right now, Husker fans need to be patient and allow Rhule to work his plan.
Good News Department
Right now, the Huskers' 2025 recruiting class is ranked in the Top 20. The group got a big boost last week with the commitment of Dawson Merritt, a 4-star projected outside linebacker. Merritt is 6-3, 215 from Stilwell, KS. He decommitted from Alabama to come to Lincoln.
A big part of Rhule's rebuild is to recruit talent and use the portal only when necessary. His passion is making sure every player has a chance to be the best he can be.
How ’Bout Them Huskers
