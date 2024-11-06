Apathy on the Horizon in Husker Nation?
Assessing the state of Husker fans after three consecutive losses.
In this story:
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the hugely disappointing loss to UCLA and where Nebraska goes from here.
- Assessing Coach Rhule’s comment that he’s bringing in outsiders to evaluate the offense, defense, and special teams.
- Should a staff of over 70 coaches and analysts need to bring in extra eyes? Is this a sign of concern or confidence?
- Rhule also put the onus on players to some extent, saying players need to make plays and to take accountability when they don’t.
- Is he blaming the players or sending a message they need to hear?
- So frustrating for Nebraska fans seemingly having to live through the same thing over and over and over again.
The crew also discusses the lingering concern about apathy in the fan base:
- It may be impossible for Husker fans to ever reach the point of apathy, but it would be hard to blame fans for however they react to the current situation.
- Discussing former Husker Collin Miller’s Twitter thread calling out the crowd for a lack of energy.
- The Common Fans take issue with the idea that the fans are in any way the problem.
- Husker fans will continue to show up, and we’re strapping in for these last three games.
- Bowl game or bust!
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Or watch above now!
