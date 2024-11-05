All Huskers

Report: Nebraska Football Player Arrested for Suspected DUI

Husker freshman offensive lineman Gibson Pyle was arrested early Saturday morning in downtown Lincoln.

Nebraska football freshman Gibson Pyle was arrested early Saturday morning on a suspected DUI, according to a report from KETV.

The report says police stopped 19-year-old Pyle near Ninth and N streets in Lincoln for disobeying a traffic control device. The trooper became suspicious of impairment and conducted a breath test. Pyle registered a BAC of 0.109 and was taken into custody. Besides being underage, the legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08.

Pyle, who is from Houston, has appeared in one game during his freshman season. That appearance came in the season opener against UTEP.

