Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 10
Welcome back to the Big Ten Head Coach Hot Seat Index.
Week 10 had a top-five matchup and saw a few head coaches get much-needed victories. Let's take the temperature of every head coach in the Big Ten after Week 10’s results.
Here is a look at the Hot Seat Index for the Big Ten head coaches after Week 10.
Scorching: Ryan Walters (Purdue)
Walters and Purdue lost again to drop their record to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in conference play. The Boilermakers were close against Northwestern, losing 26–20 in overtime, but it was not enough. It is fair to wonder how many more games Walters can lose before he loses his job.
Hot: Lincoln Riley (USC), Sherrone Moore (Michigan)
After beating Rutgers a week ago, USC is back to its losing ways after dropping a game on the road to Washington 26–21. Riley is now making a quarterback change to try and help their struggling offense. They are benching Miller Moss and turning to Jayden Maiava. This feels like a desperation move as USC's season continues to go off the rails.
Moore’s Wolverines were obliterated by Oregon on Saturday. Even though the Ducks are the best team in the country, a blowout loss like that at home is unacceptable for Michigan. The defending national champions look like shells of themselves. Moore will likely be given time to see if he can fix the program, but he is off to a terrible start after inheriting a winning situation.
Warm: Greg Schiano (Rutgers), Mike Locksley (Maryland), DeShaun Foster (UCLA)
Rutgers and Maryland were both on byes this week, and their head coaches will stay put in the index, but they are now joined by Foster after his Bruins picked up a huge victory on the road at Nebraska. This victory could end up being a turning point for UCLA if they are able to keep this moment going forward. Their next opportunity will be against Iowa on Friday night.
Room temperature: P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), David Braun (Northwestern), Matt Rhule (Nebraska), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), James Franklin (Penn State), Bret Bielema (Illinois)
Fleck’s Golden Gophers were able to upset Illinois on the road on Saturday, marking one of their biggest wins of the season. Northwestern was able to hang on against Purdue in overtime and avoid what would've been a terrible loss for the Wildcats.
Rhule and the Huskers had a disappointing performance in a 27–20 loss to UCLA. Nebraska is now 5–4 and has lost three games in a row. Rhule needs to make sure that he gets his team to a bowl game. He cannot afford a repeat of last season when the Huskers lost four games in a row to end the year and miss out on the postseason.
Ferentz's destroyed Wisconsin 42–10 in an impressive showing for the second straight week. That is now back-to-back games where Iowa has scored at least 40 points. Meanwhile, Bielema and the Fighting Illini are still having a better season than most thought they would in the preseason, even if things are starting to slip a little bit.
Franklin’s loss to Ohio State reignites concerns about his ability to win big games. Although the Nittany Lions remain in a favorable position to qualify for the playoffs, they continue to struggle to overcome their big-game woes. There is a lack of confidence in the team’s capacity to win a national championship despite their talent.
Ice cold: Dan Lanning (Oregon), Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Jonathan Smith (Michigan State), Luke Fickell (Wisconsin), Jedd Fisch (Washington)
These coaches occupy the most comfortable spot on this index.
Day picked up the biggest win of the weekend for any head coach when he defeated Penn State on the road. It was a huge confidence-building victory and it puts the Buckeyes in great position to make it to Indianapolis for a rematch with Oregon.
Lanning and Cignetti are still undefeated after each of their teams had another dominant performance this past weekend. Smith and Michigan State had an early lead against Indiana before the Hoosiers exploded on them by scoring 47 unanswered points to win 47–10. This loss is less of an indictment on the Spartans and more of an example of how good Indiana is.
Fisch picked up another big win over USC, continuing his trend of winning important games on the Huskies’ schedule. Meanwhile, Fickell’s Badgers were destroyed by Iowa. It is clear that this rebuild at Wisconsin is not going to be an easy task.
The Big Ten Head Coach Hot Seat Index will continue to change as the season progresses. Some seats will get hotter, while some seats may cool down. Stay tuned for an update next week.
MORE: Nebraska Football Player Arrested for Suspected DUI
MORE: What Does Dana Holgorsen Bring to Nebraska's Offense?
MORE: Huskers Today, Nov. 5, 2024
MORE: Adam Carriker on Dana Holgorsen, Marcus Satterfield & the Nebraska Offense
MORE: USC Trojans Reportedly to Start Backup Quarterback Jayden Maiava Against Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.