Back in the Win Column, Can Nebraska Football Finish Strong?

After four consecutive losses, Nebraska is back in the win column with a decisive 31-0 victory over Rutgers. The Huskers are bowl eligible for the third consecutive season, the defense pitched Nebraska's first conference shutout since 2003, and the offense finally showed a commitment to running the ball.

The Common Fans break down the win, celebrate the return to bowl season, and discuss how the Huskers could change the complexion of an otherwise frustrating season with a strong finish.

Never Take Bowl Season for Granted

Christmas cookies, a fire in the fireplace, football in the yard at halftime. The guys get a little nostalgic about what makes bowl season so special.

After going seven consecutive seasons without a bowl appearance, Husker fans know all too well what it's like to be left out of the postseason festivities. While bowl eligibility should be the bare minimum at Nebraska, there's nothing wrong with celebrating another opportunity to watch the Big Red.

It’s Not Complicated. Run the Damn Ball.

In Nebraska's first game since the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, the Huskers rushed for 237 yards, including 103 yards on a career-high 22 carries for freshman running back Jamal Rule.

Perhaps most encouraging was Nebraska's willingness to stick with the running game, even when it wasn't producing big gains.

The guys discuss how a commitment to the run opens up other elements of the offense, how Nebraska can better utilize Anthony Colandrea's athleticism, and why the Husker offense should run through Jamal Rule in 2027.

Another Impressive Performance by the Blackshirts

Despite dealing with injuries to several key contributors, Rob Aurich's defense held Rutgers to just 143 total yards and kept the Scarlet Knights off the scoreboard.

The crew gives some well-deserved love to Jordan Ochoa and his defensive line mates, as well as Vincent Shavers Jr. who led the team in tackles, while discussing the importance of retaining the young talent on Nebraska's defense heading into next season.

Yes, it was Rutgers. But a shutout is a shutout.

Can Matt Rhule Win Back Husker Nation?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With Ohio State and Iowa remaining on the schedule, the Common Fans debate what a strong finish would mean for Matt Rhule and his relationship with the Nebraska fan base.

Would a win over Ohio State bring most of Husker Nation back on board? What about beating both the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes to finish 8-4? And how much confidence would that inspire heading into an important offseason?

The guys don't necessarily agree on how quickly Rhule could regain the fans' trust, but there's a consensus that a couple of big wins would make the long winter months considerably more enjoyable.

The Season That Could Have Been

Regardless of how Nebraska finishes, it will be difficult to shake the feeling that the Huskers missed a golden opportunity in 2026.

In a wild college football season filled with unexpected results and increased parity, Nebraska could have been right in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation. Instead, costly penalties, questionable coaching decisions, and an inability to finish close games left the Huskers wondering what might have been.

The guys discuss the lingering concerns about Rhule's program and why Nebraska should be capable of competing for a playoff spot in the modern era of college football.

The Road Ahead

Ohio State comes to Lincoln next weekend, and the Common Fans believe the Buckeyes are beatable. Can Nebraska replicate the physicality it showed against Indiana and Oregon, establish the running game, and finally get that elusive win over a ranked opponent?

College football teams pull off unexpected wins every Saturday. Isn't it about time Nebraska was one of them?

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen at the Common Fan website, or find the Common Fan Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following us on Twitter/X , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.