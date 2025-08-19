'Be Water': Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Preaches Calm When Things Get Frenzied
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Phil Simpson has an expression he likes to impart on his players: Be water.
When 100,000-plus fans at Penn State are screaming at the visitors so loud that no one can hear himself think, that’s when Simpson’s philosophy would be challenged but also when it could be most effective.
“In our room, we always preach: Be water. You know, be water. Be water,” Simpson told reporters after practice Monday. “Learn to be poised. Get shake, be rattled, but be water and be stead.”
Be calm. Still waters run deep.
Simpson was asked about his slogan’s origins. He laughed. He said he didn’t know.
“I came into the room one day and I kinda brought a Coca-Cola bottle and I brought a bottle of water,” Simpson said. “I shook both of them and popped them open and I told them: Be water, right? Steadfast.”
Redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Ochoa, who someday could be a turbulent disrupter, understands Simpson’s message. “Water is a smooth tempo. It can get up fast,” Ochoa said
during Monday's post-practice press conference. “The way I take it, be like water is being smooth. Smooth is fast.
“That’s something I’ve heard my whole life. When Coach Simp preaches that on us, it just helps us get our mind focused back on what’s at hand.”
Ochoa oozes talent
Ochoa sat out the entire 2024 regular season. He saw his only action in the Huskers' 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.
He didn’t make a tackle or have a sack. But coaches noticed his speed and talent and were impressed. Ochoa, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker from Castle Rock, Colo., has hard-to-avoid talent.
“Just adding more to my skill set,” Ochoa said when asked what he got out of playing in the bowl game.
“I feel like going against other people, besides the guys I go against every day, it’s just a reset. Open my eyes a little bit more on how fast the game goes. Each level you go, the game gets faster. And I’m just real glad for the opportunity, to be honest.”
At Nebraska, players are taught be complete players, not necessarily specialists, which could mean pass rushers. So says Simpson, who returned to the Huskers last December, a couple of weeks before the Pinstripe Bowl. Simpson was with Rhule as a defensive quality control coach in 2023, and spent 2024 as a senior defensive analyst at Florida State.
Simpson was a defensive lineman at Temple from 2004 to 2007. Matt Rhule was Simpson’s defensive line coach in 2006.
Ochoa's 'natural ability'
“Year One, Ochoa came actually to camp,” Simpson said. “I was here when he came and did the camp. Kinda remember him way back when. He had just natural ability always. He has natural rush ability.
“He’s naturally a physical person off the initial strike. So he has the tools to be successful. It’s just all about putting them all together and applying them.
“But he does a really good job at rushing the passer, has natural ability and playing the run.”
Ochoa has the potential to be a first-rate pass rusher, given his speed and strength.
“My pass-rushing ability, I feel like Coach Simp and Coach [Terry] Bradden [defensive line coach] have done a great job giving us different tools to work with,” said Ochoa, who said he gained 12 pounds of muscle over the summer.
“It kinda opens up our bag a little bit more of what should we bring this play. OK, if we get off the ball fast how can we convert back to the quarterback if we go up the field.”
Simpson has seen continuing growth from Ochoa this summer, who is listed behind starter Dasan McCullough at the Jack linebacker position.
“Jordan made a tremendous amount of progress since the spring,” Simpson said. “Coming in, just being a younger guy, a lot of times with guys at that age and not really getting snaps in his first season is really just helping him not only physically but also mentally.
“Just saying, ‘Hey, you’re not a young guy anymore. It’s go-time.' Kinda just develop yourself and just mentally mature and be ready to play in the ballgames if the opportunity kinda presents itself.
“He’s doing a really good job. He’s competing. He got his weight up. He's striking blocks well and he’s rushing the passer. He’s kinda working on the playbook pretty good. So he’s overall, just being a pretty solid contender in the room right now.”
Ochoa appreciates Simpson’s coaching work. “He pushes me. He pushes me like I’m one of his kids,” Ochoa said.
