Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti “Focused on the 18,” Not Immediate Expansion
- Oregon Ducks
- Washington Huskies
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Conference realignment has dominated the collegiate landscape for the past 15 years.
Since Colorado, Missouri, and Nebraska bolted from the Big 12 in the early 2010s, barely a couple years have gone by without more programs finding new homes. That continues this year with the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas, the ACC bringing in Stanford and SMU, the Big 12 taking in a slew of new (and a returning) members, and, of course, the Big Ten Conference adding Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
But what about future expansion, especially from the Big Ten?
"We're focused on the 18 (current programs) right now," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petiti said Tuesday during a Q&A to begin Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis. "I think we're really comfortable where we are. We've got to get this conference right and that's what our focus is."
Petitti inherited and already growing league when he took over in May of 2023. Both USC and UCLA were joining the Big Ten. Once August rolled around, Oregon and Washington were set to join them in leaving the Pac-12.
"The fit of the four (newcomers) is across - obviously we're here to talk football - when you go beyond that, for our presidents and chancellors, the academic fit is really important," Petitti said. "If you look at the strength in all other sports that the four new members bring. It's a complete match across many different factors.
"I see great strength across matchups. The footprint that we'll have going forward - I think we've got to get a lot of things right - I feel really good about the way we're positioned for the future, in terms of health and strength of the conference."
