Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 8 Indiana vs. Michigan
There might not be a more surprising story in all of college football than Indiana.
The Hoosiers are 9-0 and have dominated their schedule up to this point. The first College Football Playoff rankings disrespected the undefeated Hoosiers and put them at No. 8. They are ranked behind five one-loss teams, showing a lack of belief in them as a national championship contender despite their undefeated record. They have an opportunity for another important victory this weekend against the defending national champions.
The Hoosiers are hosting Michigan, a team they have historically not been able to beat. The Wolverines have a 58-10 all-time record against Indiana and have lost to the Hoosiers just once since 1988. However, this game has a much different feeling than this series usually has. Michigan is relegated to nothing more than a potential spoiler in this matchup.
If the struggling Wolverines pull off the upset, it would be one of the most shocking results of the college football season. The Wolverines have struggled offensively all season. They have rotated through three quarterbacks, Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle. None of these quarterbacks have worked out, with Warren and Orji not being consistent and Tuttle retiring from football. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Kurtis Rourke.
It is a bit of a dry slate in the Big Ten this weekend, leaving a potential blowout as the best matchup of the weekend. But Indiana's inability to beat Michigan in the past, coupled with the Hoosiers' undefeated season, makes for a potetnial upset that would turn the Big Ten Championship race on its head.
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Playing The Dangerous Transitive Game With Nebraska Men's Basketball
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men's Basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman: Preview, Break Down, TV Channel
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Preview, Break Down, TV Channel
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Oregon in Eugene
MORE: The Time For Talk Is Over
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.