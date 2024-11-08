McMaster: The Time For Talk Is Over
I texted my friend Saturday morning, “They (Nebraska) are going to lose today, I feel it in my bones.”
I wrote in my Big Ten Pick'em article “UCLA is better than their record shows and poses some creativity in their offensive play calling that will give this Nebraska defense some fits. This is a classic Nebraska letdown home performance after a good game the week prior.”
I'm mad that in the HuskerMax prediction article that my friend Geoff Exstrom writes every week, I didn’t have the guts to pick UCLA outright, but I had a feeling it was coming.
The reason for his feeling had nothing to do with tape, stats or football knowledge. It had everything to do with the fact that this is what this program has done ever since I started following them four years ago.
They win a game against a lesser opponent that gives you confidence in their ability. They then play a good team on national television and get embarrassed. You then begin to lose hope but as soon as you think you’re done with them, they nearly win a game they have no business being in. Despite losing that game, your hope is restored and you think they will take that momentum and parlay it into a good win, but instead they get embarrassed once again.
You then repeat those feelings of despair and hope until once again NU is not in the postseason.
But this year felt different. The team’s 5-1 start and good wins over Colorado and Rutgers warranted the preseason hype the team was getting. We convinced ourselves that past Husker teams would lose some of the games they won. We convinced ourselves that this program actually turned the corner.
We were wrong.
The cycle returned with an embarrassing loss to Indiana followed by a “good loss” to Ohio State capped off by an even more embarrassing loss to UCLA.
Matt Rhule is by no means on the hot seat. He is a long-term program builder and his résumé has proven that. He came in and took over a program that was down in the dumps and was tasked to build it back up from ashes. While I choose to give him the benefit of the doubt that he will eventually find success, the honeymoon phase is over.
Winning The Press Conference
When former Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts finally elected to fire Scott Frost, he said they weren’t going to win the press conference. While Rhule has put together back-to-back five-win seasons (at least), most of the winning has come during press conferences.
Rhule is incredible on the podium. I think you can make an argument he’s the best in the country at saying words into a microphone that deeply connect to his fan base. This guy is gold on the microphone and his presence and intellect are more than a breath of fresh air from his predecessor. It’s like a bucket of ice water being dumped on you in the Sahara. I’ve been to a lot of Rhule’s pressers and they’re enjoyable. He’s thoughtful, respectful, articulate and almost always finds the right things to say.
There’s a barrage of great Rhule sayings. Here are a couple I’ve kept in my notes
“Champions act like champions before they’re champions”
“Toughness is a skill. You train it like a muscle. It’s not something you're born with”
“All great teams do three things: Eliminate distractions, Create their own energy, Fear nothing and attack everything.”
“Scared to lose is afraid to win”
These are great little nuggets. Sayings and beliefs that are not only sure to fire up a team but fire up a fan base. And why should we be surprised? The guy is the son of a preacher. There are times when a Matt Rhule press conference sounds like a sermon on football. That he’s proclaiming to his hundreds and thousands of supporters that everything is going to be all right. That the aura and tradition of Nebraska football will be restored. That all is right and winning days are soon ahead!
But after Nebraska’s loss to UCLA last Saturday, words don’t count anymore.
We are past the point where being told there’s a high standard is good enough. We are past the point where being told things will change and good things will come is acceptable. The fans of this team are done being told things are different because you say so.
Right now more than ever is the time for action and results. Wins against USC, Wisconsin and Iowa would be the proof that everyone around Nebraska football has been looking for. It would be the confirmation of what most believe, that this program is in good hands under the guidance of Matt Rhule.
But for now I’m done being told; I’m ready to be shown.
