How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Preview, Break Down, TV Channel
A dominant win to open up the 2024-2025 season was right what the doctor ordered for the No. 23 Nebraska women’s basketball team Monday afternoon against in-state foe Omaha. The Huskers cruised in a 88-48 victory, holding the Mavericks to 33.3% shooting and five double-digit scorers from NU.
Coming off an ACL tear, Allison Weidner didn’t hold back with 11 points. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts tied returning senior Alexis Markowski with a team-high 14 points apiece while Florida transfer Petra Bozan and sophomore Australian Jessica Petrie each added 12. Star recruit and Elkhorn North graduate Britt Prince scored 10 points in her Nebraska debut with a game-high five assists and a pair of steals.
The Huskers shot 57.6% including a 5-for-15 showing from beyond the arc as NU forced 24 turnovers, but had 20 of their own. With a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, a 26-4 second frame outburst opened the floodgates for NU’s season-opening win.
Now, Nebraska turns its attention to Saturday afternoon as they welcome in Southeastern Louisiana. Here’s all you need to know.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: Nebraska (1-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 Southland)
When: Saturday, November 9
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
Time: 1 p.m. CST
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
SE Louisiana Scout
Head Coach: Ayla Guzzardo | 8th Season | 97-99 SLU Record | Spent one season as an assistant at SLU before taking over as head coach. Spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Akron, her alma mater.
2023-2024 Record: 19-12 (14-4, Southland, T-2nd) | Southland Defensive Player of the Year, 1x All-Southland First Team, 1x All-Southland Defensive Team | Did not qualify for postseason play.
All-Time Series: Nebraska Leads 2-0 (2004 last matchup, 82-35 NU)
Fun Fact: Saturday will mark only the third time the two programs have played each other and the first in 20 years. The Huskers are 2-0 in the previous matchups with an 82-35 win on Dec. 3, 2004 and an 83-59 win on Nov. 25, 2000.
Key Returners: Taylor Bell, G, Sr. | Cheyanne Daniels, F, Sr. | Jalencia Pierre, G, Jr. | Allasia Washington, G, Jr. | Arianna Patton, G, Sr. | Avari Berry, G, Soph. | Alexius Horne, G, Gr.
Key Additions: Lexi Alexander, F, Jr. (Nicholls) | Tyreana Sibley, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Kaili Chamberlin, G, Sr. (McNeese State).
Key Departures: Hailey Giaratano, G (Eligibility; now on coaching staff) | Kennedy Paul, F (Eligibility) | Daija Harvey, G (Eligibility).
Outlook: Ayla Guzzardo continues to achieve new heights with Southeastern Louisiana going into her eighth season as head coach, following a four-year stint as an assistant at her alma mater in Akron. An 8-21 debut season back in 2017-18 soon turned into a 21-10 record, and NCAA Tournament berth just two seasons ago.
Guzzardo and the Lions didn’t fall back too much last year, finishing 19-12, tying second in the Southland conference and losing by one to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Leading scorer (12.2 PPG) Hailey Giaratano was named to the All-Southland First Team for her season, but graduated and is now the program’s assistant coach and director of player development. Two others ran out of eligibility, but SLU has its core returning for the 2024-25 season.
Senior guard Taylor Bell looks to be the leader of the team and she showed that with a team-high 15 points in a 79-45 win over Millsaps in the team’s season-opening win on Monday. She’ll team up with Southland All-Defensive team selection Jalencia Pierre for two impact players on the front court. Plus, Arianna Patton (Sr.) and Avari Berry (Soph.) both return at guard after playing at least 30 games last season.
Graduate guard Alexius Horne was a 2022-23 All-Southland first team selection, but missed all of last season due to injury. She’s back in the starting lineup and dropped 14 points in the season opener.
McNeese State transfer and six-foot forward Lexi Alexander was a big addition for the Lions over the offseason. She was voted as a preseason All-Southland pick while scoring nine points with a team-high nine rebounds in her SLU debut. Cheyanne Daniels was the third-leading scorer last season (8.6) and will aid Alexander in the backcourt for the Lions. She put up 14 points against Millsap.
Defending conference champs Lamar is the favorite once again, but Southeastern still received five of 24 first-place votes in the preseason poll. With tons of experience and depth returning, plus the impact addition of Alexander, this team could pack a punch if the Huskers go into Saturday sleepwalking. Don’t be surprised if you see this team in the NCAA Tournament by season’s end.
