Big Ten Football Week 7 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Seven of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.

Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell runs for a touchdown during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Ducks led 14-7 at halftime, with Verdell's touchdown putting Oregon ahead. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Northwestern at Maryland at 7 p.m. CDT on FS1

Saturday

Washington at Iowa at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Wisconsin at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

No. 4 Penn State at USC at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

Purdue at No. 23 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

Minnesota at UCLA at 8 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

No. 18 Indiana, No. 24 Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska are not in action this week.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

