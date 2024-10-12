Big Ten Football Week 7 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Seven of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Northwestern at Maryland at 7 p.m. CDT on FS1
Saturday
Washington at Iowa at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Wisconsin at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
No. 4 Penn State at USC at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
Purdue at No. 23 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
Minnesota at UCLA at 8 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
No. 18 Indiana, No. 24 Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska are not in action this week.
