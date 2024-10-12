Nebraska Volleyball Survives Top-10 Scare, Fends Off Purdue in Five Sets
Big Ten. Top 10. Five sets.
No. 2 Nebraska (15-1) scratched and clawed its way to a five-set victory over No. 10 Purdue (12-4) in front of a raucous Bob Devaney Sports Center crowd Friday evening. The Huskers remain undefeated in Big Ten play with a 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 17-15 win over the Boilermakers.
A light show between the second and third set was, despite the pageantry, a distant second to the amazing play on the court.
Bergen Reilly guided the Huskers to a .242 hitting percentage as she dished out 60 assists and added to her double-double count with 17 digs.
Merritt Beason led the team in kills as she collected 22 to go along with eight digs and three blocks. Harper Murray had clutch kill after clutch kill as she added 17 to the Nebraska tally.
The Husker middles were active early but slowed down as the match went on. Andi Jackson had 14 kills while Rebekah Allick added 10.
Purdue found something that worked and kept going to it as Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine carried the load for the Boilermaker offense with 26 and 22 kills, respectively. Raven Colvin had just five kills for Purdue but did more than enough defensively as she put up a wall at the net with 11 blocks.
Both teams hit over .400, with Purdue hitting .481 and Nebraska .458.
Up next for Nebraska is a second match in as many nights as the Huskers welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights into Lincoln. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT Saturday.
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 7 Capsules
MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Ohio State
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 7
MORE: Indiana Football to Host First Sellout of Season Against Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Football’s Dylan Raiola Ranks High on List of the Best Freshmen in CFB
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.