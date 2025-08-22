Blackshirts Stressing How to Defend Cincinnati's Running Quarterback
Cincinnati’s quarterback Brendan Sorsby isn’t just a runner; he’s a rhythm-breaker, a defensive disruptor, and the kind of player who forces coordinators to rethink everything.
As the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare for their 2025 season opener, the emphasis isn’t just on tackling, but containment. From spy packages to edge discipline, the Huskers are crafting a game plan built on anticipation, containment, and controlled aggression. This isn’t just another mobile quarterback; it’s a test of eye control, gap integrity, and schematic adaptability.
The Huskers need to lean heavily on discipline, eye control, and gap integrity, especially if Sorsby is a dual-threat who thrives on zone-read and RPO concepts. Edge defenders, particularly defensive ends and outside linebackers, must resist the urge to crash early, maintaining outside leverage to prevent backside escape lanes.
Sorsby's mobility demands a dedicated spy whose range and instincts make him ideal for tracking movement in space. On the back end, safeties and nickelbacks will be tasked with reading mesh points and reacting swiftly to RPOs. Up front, the Blackshirts may favor containment pressure over aggressive pursuit, using controlled rush lanes to keep Sorsby boxed in and force him to throw from compromised platforms.
At Friday's press conference, Matt Rhule didn’t downplay Sorsby's athleticism. He called Sorsby an “excellent quarterback” and emphasized the unique challenge he presents as a dynamic runner with a full arsenal of tools. Rhule broke down Sorsby’s versatility, highlighting his ability to threaten defenses in multiple ways, whether it’s running the speed option, pulling on zone reads, stepping back to deliver throws, aggressively attacking the pocket, or executing quarterback draws with timing and precision.
What makes Sorsby such a challenge, Rhule explained, is that Nebraska doesn’t have a true counterpart to simulate him in practice. “We don’t really have anybody that’s like him,” Rhule acknowledged, pointing out that even quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska’s prized signal-caller) doesn’t mirror Sorsby’s dynamic running ability. That absence of a comparable scout-team look forces the Huskers to rely more on film, mental reps, and schematic discipline to prepare for a quarterback who can stress every layer of the defense.
In preparing for Cincinnati’s dual-threat quarterback, the Huskers are diving deep into film study to uncover every nuance of the Bearcats’ offensive tendencies. They’re analyzing when Sorsby is most likely to keep the ball, how pre-snap motion is used to manipulate defensive leverage, and which formations tend to signal designed runs.
Beyond the X’s and O’s, situational awareness will be critical, third-and-mediums and red zone possessions are prime opportunities for quarterback runs, and Nebraska’s defense must be ready to anticipate and adjust on the fly. It’s not just about reacting, it’s about recognizing patterns before the ball is even snapped.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.