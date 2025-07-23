All Huskers

'National Championship': Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Discusses the Ceiling for the Cornhuskers

Dylan Raiola says he wakes up every day to the national championship trophy on his phone with the Heisman Trophy there once he opens it.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
LAS VEGAS—Expectations are high ahead of year three of the Matt Rhule era.

Many are predicting a typical Rhule boom for Nebraska football, as his previous two collegiate stops saw double-digit wins after two seasons of growth. Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola says the internal expectations are as high as they can go.

"National championship," Raiola told 10/11 News at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas Tuesday. "That's not me just saying it to be cliché. That's what we've been working for all offseason. Our goals have been set on that, and every single guy in that locker room understands that. That's what we're going to shoot for, and anything less, won't be a failure, but that's just not what our standard was."

This wasn't a one-off comment. Raiola told Hail Varsity, "National Championship. That's the bar that's been set." He told KMTV, "Plain & simple. That's the bar that we set & that's what we're going to go get."

Individually, KETV asked Raiola about chasing the Heisman Trophy, something that is on display at Mandalay Bay for this event.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days.
"That's a dream of mine," Raiola said. "Every day I look at it on my phone as my screensaver - its the national championship, then you open my phone and it's the Heisman Trophy. I've been working toward that all year. At the end of the day, if we're winning a national championship, I have a good feeling about being able to win the Heisman."

While speaking at a side session in front of more than a dozen media members, Raiola said Nebraska "deserves to be back."

"It's not because of me or something that I did, but it's just the type of program it is," Raiola said. "It's a program ready to go win, and it's one of those top programs that's going to be put back on top.

During that open media session, Raiola also detailed his offseason fitness changes, one-score games, his pass catchers, and more. You can watch that appearance below.

Kaleb Henry
