Breaking Down Nebraska Football’s 2026 Roster After Updates, New Positions

After welcoming in 10 high school signees and 16 transfer portal additions, Nebraska football's 2026 roster looks very different from what it did before.

While they're on their way to adding two more high school recruits, one who verbally committed back in January, and another crystal balled to sign with the Huskers, on Wednesday's National Signing Day, the Big Red are largely set in stone with what they've got for next fall.

However, instead of just removing players who have moved on and adding in those who took their place, Nebraska took its roster updates a step further. This year, they've added position groups that previous rosters never listed, allowing us to take a look at and perhaps predict some names to look out for along the depth chart next season.

1. Quarterback

Daniel Kaelin rejoined the Huskers after one season at Virginia. He is expected to battle for the starting role next fall. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nebraska added three scholarship quarterbacks to its room over the offseason, two of whom are realistic options to start next fall. The first, and in all likelihood, the starter, is Anthony Colandrea. Named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2025, the former Rebel will have one year of eligibility to use up all of his moxy at Memorial Stadium next season.

Former Husker Danny Kaelin also decided to make his return. He spent one season at Virginia, in which he saw the field in seven games. During that stretch, he totaled 339 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also added 72 yards on 12 carries on the ground. Heading into what will be his sophomore year, the Nebraska native will have three years of eligibility remaining and serves as a great example of a player who left the program on good terms. Having him back in the fold is vital for positional depth and competition moving forward.

Matt Rhule's staff also managed to backdoor their way into a presumed signing of Tanner Vibabul as well. A three-star product from Las Vegas, NV, the will-be freshman committed to Nebraska on Jan. 14. Likely to redshirt, Vibabul appears to be a dual-threat option that the Huskers staff compares to the veteran Colandrea. Whether he develops into that or puts his own stamp on the process, Nebraska has very evidently pivoted away from pocket-passing quarterbacks since the end of the season.

Quarterbacks on roster: Anthony Colandrea, Daniel Kaelin, TJ Lateef, Tanner Vibabul, Bode Soukup

Addition(s): Colandrea, Kaelin, Vibabul

2. Running Back

Jamal Rule on his Nebraska Cornhuskers football visit. | Jamal Rule

Running back was a presumed position that the Huskers would identify as one of need; however, as the portal came and went, Nebraska remained adamant that the current room was solid enough to roll into 2026 with.

The only addition that was made was 2026 signee Jamal Rule. A three-star prospect from North Carolina, the will-be freshman's body composition is something to take note of. Listed at 6-foot, 205-pounds, Rule's prep film showed a welcome mix of burst and power. He could look to factor into the rotation as early as next fall.

Running Backs on roster: Mekhi Nelson, Kwinten Ives, Isaiah Mozee, Jamal Rule, Conor Booth, Vincent Genatone, Izaac Dickey

Addition(s): Rule

3. Wide Receiver

Kwazi Gilmer led the UCLA Bruins in receiving yards last fall and signed with Nebraska over the offseason. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Between the portal and high school ranks, Nebraska welcomed three wide receivers to Dakiel Shorts' room. The most noteworthy will presumably be Kwazi Gilmer, formerly of UCLA. In two seasons with the Bruins, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher totaled 880 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He appears to be on the fast track towards earning a starting role for the Big Red next fall, unless a younger player within the room emerges.

Nalin Scott signed as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, the Georgia native is one of the most physically imposing wideouts on the team. As a three-star prospect, Scott went more under-the-radar than many on the Huskers staff could believe, and is a player whom they feel very confident can develop into an impactful player for years to come.

This staff also managed to sign Larry Miles of Miami, FL. At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, the will-be freshman offers a similar physical frame and skillset to Jacory Barney Jr, who coincidentally also hails from the greater Miami area. Miles likely features into the slot, and is a player who has shown he can handle volume receptions and make defenders miss at a high level to this point in his career.

Wideouts on roster: Nyziah Hunter, Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, Janiran Bonner, Quinn Clark, Keelan Smith, Cortez Mills, Jeremiah Jones, Demitrius Bell, Nalin Scott, Larry Miles, DJ Singleton Jr., Connor Schutt, Roman Mangini, Rowdy Bauer, Hayes Miller, Jackson Carpenter

Addition(s): Gilmer, Scott, Miles

4. Tight End

Mac Markway, who transferred from LSU to Nebraska before the 2024 season, has transitioned to the defensive side of the ball ahead of 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight end was also relatively quiet, though for good reason, as the Huskers are confident in what they have coming back. So much so, evidently, that Mac Markway, who looked to be fighting for the starting role last fall, before injury, has since transitioned to the defensive side of the ball. He will take developmental reps at edge this spring and give this staff a lengthy, athletic option to rush the passer in 2026.

Nebraska added a promising tight end via its high school recruiting class in Luke Sorenson of Anaheim, CA. Listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, the three-star recruit is one of the highest ceiling players of his entire cycle. Having only started playing the position in high school, Sorensen is raw, but very athletic, and has shown he can handle business blocking and serve as a receiving threat as well.

Tight Ends on roster: Luke Lindenmeyer, Carter Nelson, Cayden Echternach, Luke Sorensen, Eric Ingwerson, Danny King

Addition(s): Sorensen

5. Offensive Line

Brendan Black (51) is the favorite to replace Rocco Spindler at right guard in 2026. He comes to Nebraska after totaling 30 collegiate starts. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

To many's liking, Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley got to work retooling the Huskers' offensive line. During the transfer portal window, Nebraska managed to sign three offensive linemen with extensive starting experience at positions of need.

Brendan Black, formerly of Iowa State, has started 30 games in his career. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Tree Babablade, formerly of South Carolina, followed Teasley to Nebraska after starting in 15 different games to this point in his career. And last but not least is Paul Mubenga, formerly of LSU. As a Tiger, Mubenga earned a starting role in 11 games while playing in 16. He will have several years of eligibility remaining to make an impact for the Big Red.

They also added three signatures from high school recruits. Claude Mpouma was a big recruiting win and should only prove to be so more than he already has as time goes on. However, right now, the Chicago native is already 6-foot-5, 338 pounds. Mpouma was the second-highest rated recruit to sign within the class, regarded as the No. 154 overall prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hayden Ainsworth of Biloxi, MS, is a 6-foot-5 tackle prospect weighing in at 305 pounds. Joining him is Rex Waterman of Chandler, AZ. Also standing 6-foot-5, Waterman's 295 pounds give the Huskers much-needed bulk along the line of scrimmage, and both players appear to be developmental pieces the new offensive line staff is excited to work with over the coming years.

Offensive Lineman on roster: Elijah Pritchett, Justin Evans, Paul Mubenga, Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, Gunnar Gottula, Tyler Knaak, Sam Sledge, Brock Knutson, Grant Brix, Gibson Pyle, Preston Taumua, Jake Peters, Jacob Brandl, Nolan Fennessy, Shawn Hammerbeck, Julian (Juju) Marks, Claude Mpouma, Rex Waterman, Hayden Ainsworth

Addition(s): Black, Babalade, Mubenga, Waterman, Ainsworth

6. Defensive Tackle

Owen Stoudmire has totaled 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his career. He offers his next school one year of eligibility remaining. | @Owen_Stoudmire/X

In large part, without new defensive line coach Corey Brown being named to Nebraska's staff, the Huskers managed to add two portal defensive tackles, and are nearing the signature of a 2026 blue-chip prospect that has yet to sign.

Owen Stoudmire is the most proven, coming to Lincoln after spending five seasons at Boston College. Rehabbing from an injury, he will need to become healthy and available to Nebraska next fall for his full talents to show. Listed at 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Stoudmire is currently the biggest defensive tackle addition the Big Red have made; however, that could soon change.

Jahsear Whitting also joined the haul. A former four-star prospect from Pennsylvania, Whittington committed to in-state Pitt out of high school, but the Huskers circled back this time around. At 6-foot, 270 pounds, the will-be sophomore is a bit undersized. However, has as much potential as arguably any defensive tackle currently in the room.

Brown and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich are also squarely in the mix for 2026 four-star defensive tackle prospect Dylan Berymon. Thought to be leading the race, as it currently stands, Nebraska appears to be in the process of securing a signature from a 6-foot-2, 330-pound defender. If he does indeed sign with the Huskers, it would instantly become one of the biggest recruiting wins of the offseason.

Defensive Tackles on roster: Riley Van Poppel, Owen Stoudmire, Jahsear Whittington, Tyson Terry, Malcolm Simpson, Sua Lefotu, Dylan Parrott, Gabe Moore, Mason Goldman, Landen Davidson, Ashton Murphy

Addition(s): Stoudmire, Whittington

7. Edge

Anthony Jones | Ross Turteltaub, UCLA Athletics

With the hiring of Rob Aurich as defensive coordinator from San Diego State, Nebraska is set to transition to a four-down lineman front in 2026. That is why the Huskers added a new position group called "edge" and named Roy Manning the assistant coach responsible for the unit.

Edge seems to be a group in which this staff felt confident in the players already on the roster, as they added just one player via the transfer portal to help create depth in the room. That man is Anthony Jones, who comes to Nebraska with one year of eligibility remaining in what will be his sixth year of college football next fall.

While this is likely a position group that will interchange players often, dependent on situation and opponent, look for athletes like Williams Nwaneri, Kade Pietrzak, Cameron Lenhardt, Willis McGahee IV, Dylan Rogers, and perhaps Mac Markway to get their fair share of reps next season.

Edges on roster: Williams Nwaneri, Kade Pietrzak, Jordan Ochoa, Cameron Lenhardt, Willis McGahee IV, Dylan Rogers, Anthony Jones, Mac Markway, David Hoffken, Conor Connealy, Ethan Duda

Addition(s): Jones

8. Linebacker

Owen Chambliss led the Aztecs with 110 total tackles in 2025 and followed his defensive coordinator to Nebraska this offseason. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Defensively, if there was a position group the Huskers seemed to have nailed this offseason, it is almost certainly linebacker. Having added three players via the transfer portal, two of whom offer extensive starting experience and proven production, along with a top in-state player with noteworthy size, Rob Dvoracek's unit may have the brightest future of any position group on the team.

Headlined by Owen Chambliss and Dexter Foster, along with returning starter Vincent Shavers, Nebraska now has three linebackers who will be going into their junior season, all of whom offer a storied history of bringing players down. All the portal additions the Huskers made are no smaller than 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and Nebraska appears to have done a good job at adding size, length, mass, and experience to a group in need of it.

Linebackers on roster: Vincent Shavers, Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster, Dawson Merritt, Jacob Bower, Will Hawthorne, Christian Jones, Gage Stenger, Derek Wacker, Trent Uhlir, Pierce Mooberry, Jase Reynolds

Addition(s): Chambliss, Foster, Hawthorne, Reynolds

9. Cornerback

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Because college football programs are no longer hard-capped at 10 assistant coaches, Nebraska added Miles Taylor to its staff as safeties coach, giving Addison Williams, who spent 2025 coaching defensive backs, a more centralized focus on the corners alone.

His group saw two additions, along with the return of several players who helped the Huskers rank second nationally against the pass last fall. From the transfer portal comes Victor Evans II, formerly of FIU. With one year of eligibility remaining, Evans II appears to be in line to challenge for a starting role next season. Multiple players in the room have the capability of playing the position at a high level, who have done so already in a Nebraska uniform as well. Regardless of whether he features as a solid depth piece or a day one starter, it is almost certain the former Panther will make his way into the rotation in 2026.

Then comes Danny Odem, who is ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect and the best positional player in his entire class. He's not just Nebraska's crown jewel for 2026; he's the type of player that can allow Williams to become a head coach someday. The talent is there, and it is fully assumed that Odem will have a say in the rotation at the very least next season.

Cornerbacks on roster: Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, Victor Evans II, Danny Odem, Jeremiah Charles, Blye Hill, Amare Sanders, Larry Tarver Jr., Kahmir Prescott, Bryson Webber

Addition(s): Evans II, Odem III

10. Safety

Justyn Rhett played in seven games this fall while recording a career-high four tackles against Iowa. | @Justvnn/Instagram

Taylor's group, much like Williams', returns several players with experience from last year's team. However, there's also plenty to replace in terms of production from players like DeShon Singleton and Marques Buford Jr. as well.

Nebraska made two additions via the transfer portal to the group, including former Aztec Dwayne McDougle and Towson standout Jasin Shiggs. Both players, especially McDougle, offer instant impact-type ability and should look to factor into the rotation in 2026.

The Big Red also welcome back mainstay Rex Guthrie from last fall. Joining him are returning rotational players who can make a jump like Claeb Benning, Justyn Rhett, and Jamir Conn.

Safeties on the roster: Dwayne McDougle, Rex Guthrie, Jasin Shiggs, Justyn Rhett, Caleb Benning, Jamir Conn, Braylen Prude, Mario Buford, Thomas D'Onofrio, Tanner Terch

Additions: McDougle, Shiggs

