Nebraska Football Sophomore Wideout Wins Dunk Contest, Shows Impressive Athleticism

Despite Fred Hoiberg's squad suffering its second loss of the season at home to No. 9 Illinois, one Nebraska student athlete wearing a Husker basketball jersey left the court victorious.

In the third annual Husker Football Dunk Contest, sophomore wide receiver Quinn Clark was the star of the show. The two dunks he chose to perform not only proved how athletic he is but also gave reason for serious optimism for what he can do on the field next fall.

Having shown flashes of what he can do when given the opportunity in 2025, here's a recap of what Clark has managed to do so far in his career, and how he left the court as a champion.

WR Quinn Clark won the @HuskerFootball dunk contest championship with this 🔥 dunk 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MCemHBc8P7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2026

In round one of the dunk contest, Clark didn't take his time in setting the pace. After watching his teammate Jeremiah Charles default to a standard dunk after failing three times on his between-the-legs attempts, the wide receiver took it upon himself to give the crowd a show.

He did just that. Calling strength and conditioning Corey Campbell over from off the court, Clark decided to use him as a prop. In his best impression of Blake Griffin, though it wasn't a Kia the wideout vaulted over, Clark managed to slam it home.

It wasn't as clean as it could've been, but for a collegiate football player, it did the job. The crowd erupted in cheer, and after a few more dunks from other teammates, Clark would advance to the second round. Joining him would be Connor Shutt.

With Charles and fellow wide receiver Keelan Smith eliminated, Clark had one teammate left to beat. In order to do so, he put his athleticism on full display once again. Having stolen the show in round one, his first dunk was going to be hard to beat. However, with the crowd's favor in hand, all he had to do was not allow himself to slip up.

Clark elected to go to a dunk contest favorite, the 360. This time, for a football player, it was about as clean as one could get. Shutt, his lone competitor, had some serious catching up to do, and despite a dunk in which he bounced the ball off the hardwood, then off the backboard, caught it, then dunked, he would still find himself taking home second place.

After two rounds of athleticism on display, the winner of the third annual Husker Football Dunk Contest would prove to be Clark. He joins Heinrich Haarberg (2025) and Jeremiah Charles (2024) as victors.

Apart from his bragging rights earned on the court, the will-be sophomore has the opportunity to earn respect on the football field this fall as well. In the 2025 season, as a redshirt freshman, the Montana native was a trusted member of the wide receiver room. However, now he enters 2026 with the potential to be featured in a bigger role.

Having caught five passes for 132 total yards last season, Clark also managed to score the first touchdown of his career. It came on a short pass in which the young wideout avoided several defenders to find the end zone on a 37-yard reception.

Now, he appears to be fighting for starting reps. The Huskers added Kwazi Gilmer, formerly of UCLA, and return a duo of junior wideouts who started games last fall, but Clark's 6-foot-5 frame gives him a chance to involve himself in the discussion, at the very least.

Regardless of where he shakes out on the depth chart, it's clear Clark will factor into the rotation. Now entering his third year in college, the Montana native should be ready to make an impact right away.

While the likes of Gilmer, Jacory Barney, and Nyziah Hunter offer significantly more production to this point in time, Clark's height and ability to win contested catches are something that likely separates him from the rest of his position group.

Having the NFL pedigree in his bloodline, as well, is something that never hurts. Clark's father, Ken, played for Nebraska from 1985 to 1989 before spending three seasons in the league. He left campus as the No. 2 all-time leading rusher at Nebraska, and his son seems set to make plays for the Huskers nearly 40 years later as well.

Either way you stack it, Nebraska's wide receiver room appears to be in very good hands. What Dakiel Shorts has been able to do in two offseasons is very promising, and the Huskers appear set to be dynamic through the air in 2026.

Behind the group of proven starters is a promising squad of underclassmen with real ability to make plays. Leading that group, of course, is Clark, but don't be surprised if he earns an even bigger role than it currently seems.

His athleticism is evident in everything he does, and in 2025, he showed it translated to the field as well. Now it's more about opportunity than anything, and if anyone in his position group listed as an underclassman will get the first crack at said opportunity, it will almost certainly be him. In year four of the Rhule era, it's time for underclassmen to step up, and if early indications suggest a player will do that, Clark will likely be at the top of many lists.

For now, he attacks the offseason, one month away from spring practice, but do not be surprised if he's a name talked highly of over the coming months. Until then, he trains with urgency, waiting to make the most of his opportunities on the field next fall.

