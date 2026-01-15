Nebraska Secures Commitment of 2026 Quarterback Recruit

Since the start of the new year, Nebraska has added a pair of signal callers to its ranks via the transfer portal, but on the evening of Jan. 14, they dove back into the high school ranks.

Late in the cycle, the Huskers lost a commitment from their long-time quarterback pledge in the 2026 class and entered the offseason with the belief that replacing that player would most likely be done via the transfer portal window that is currently open. However, on Wednesday, the Huskers secured a commitment from Tanner Vibabul, becoming the most recent signee to the class.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Vibabul is a bit undersized. However, don't let that distract from the fact that he can flat-out play. Coming off a senior season in which he scored a total of 56 touchdowns for Las Vegas High, the 2026 signal caller somehow flew under the radar of most Power Four schools.

Before finding his new home, Vibabul was originally scheduled to commit back in December of last year, until the Huskers entered the picture for his recruitment that same month. Nebraska, whose most recent game took place in the very city Vibabul grew up, opened communication with the quarterback, and things quickly took off from there.

This past weekend, the Nevada native took an official visit to Lincoln, signaling that the interest was reciprocated between the two sides. Now, he becomes their latest addition to Glenn Thomas' room.

Quarterback was a position of need heading into the offseason, as Nebraska had seen two scholarship players within the room enter the transfer portal. After quickly addressing the depth of the group heading into next year, the Huskers' staff could then pivot back to recruiting a late 2026 add.

TJ Lateef, of course, is set to be back in the fold next fall; however, Nebraska seemed adamant about bringing in players who could compete with him for the starting role over the coming months. Their first addition was Anthony Colandrea, who comes to Lincoln with one year of eligibility remaining. The will-be senior is fresh off the best season of his career, which saw him be named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. Appearing to be on the fast track towards earning the starting job, Nebraska wasn't done ensuring there would be competition over the coming months.

On Jan. 11, the Huskers were also able to re-secure the commitment of Omaha native Daniel Kaelin. Joining Nebraska's roster out of high school, Kaelin was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. After spending one season with his in-state school, the redshirt freshman transferred to Virginia. Earning playing time in seven games this fall, the will-be sophomore is back with the Huskers for the 2026 season.

What started as the position with possibly the biggest question mark moving forward quickly became one in which fans have since rethought. Now with four scholarship quarterbacks in the room, three of whom have seen various amounts of meaningful snaps in collegiate football, Nebraska could arguably be heading into 2026 with more optimism at the position than they did last fall.

That's where the recent addition of another signal caller to the room makes the conversation even more intriguing. Already having a 2027 quarterback locked down, in borderline five-star Trae Taylor, the addition of Vibabul holds the room steady, depth-wise, for years to come. Nearly every Power Four school signs one quarterback to their class each year, and the move to gain the Las Vegas natives' commitment, albeit late, keeps that consistent with what Matt Rhule's staff has done in the past.

There's a clear emphasis on the future for this position group, with Lateef and Kaelin both having three years of eligibility remaining, and the Huskers securing the addition of their 2026 recruit. With Vibabul's decision, it gives Nebraska's quarterback room the possibility of securing commitments from the 2024 (Kaelin), 2025 (Lateef), 2026 (Vibabul), and 2027 (Taylor) classes.

Continuity at the position is vital from both a peer-recruiting standpoint and perceived picture of the program's future as well, and the Huskers seem to be building towards that as we speak. Having four quarterbacks within the room from four consecutive recruiting classes would give Nebraska plenty of options after the 2026 season comes to a close. It also provides them with immediate reassurance for next fall as well.

In the transfer portal era, things are as fluid as they've ever been. However, with Vibabul's commitment to the Big Red, the Huskers' quarterback picture for the future is arguably as consistent as it's ever been under the current staff. There's plenty of time for things to swing the other way, regarding their 2027 commit, but Nebraska does appear to be in firm control of their future at the position group moving forward.

It's very encouraging to see that Nebraska's staff stayed on the attack on the recruiting front for the most important position in the sport. Things certainly didn't go the way anyone planned they would back in August of 2025. But the adjustments that were made over the past couple of weeks show that this staff can rebound in a seemingly very big way.

Though Vibabul will ideally not be featured on the field in 2026, he does come to Lincoln with the ability to play. Having scored over 80 total touchdowns in his final two years as a prep recruit, it's clear the Huskers are adding a playmaker to the room. There's still the possibility of one more 2026 recruit to be added to the class, and although it would be on the defensive side, Nebraska is showing serious commitment to rounding out the class the right way.

