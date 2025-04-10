'Can be as good a center that exists in college football': Husker OC Dana Holgrosen Praises Justin Evans' Potential
The next starting center for Nebraska football has the potential to be one of the best in the country.
That's according to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who met with the media after Thursday's practice.
"He can be as good a center that exists in college football. I firmly believe that," Holgorsen said.
But Evans isn't there yet.
"He's always been kind of an undersized overachiever," Holgorsen said. "I'm like, 'you got to get that mindset out of your head'. The snaps need to improve a little bit, which is not surprising because he's been playing guard. But very happy with his mentality."
Evans does, however, have firm control of the position at this point in the year.
"Really happy with his progress and you can see quite a bit of a drop off when the other guys get in," Holgorsen said. "They're all young and just need a ton of reps."
Evans started all 13 games last season at left guard. Although there's a transition to playing center full time, another former Husker who moved to center was back on campus just a couple of weeks ago: Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens.
"Whatever information Cam has, we try to pass that along to the guys," offensive line coach Donavan Raiola said a week ago. "I told Cam, I said, 'hey get out here and freaking coach these guys up'."
You can see Holgorsen's full media availability below.
