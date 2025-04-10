All Huskers

'Can be as good a center that exists in college football': Husker OC Dana Holgrosen Praises Justin Evans' Potential

The Huskers will have a new center in 2025, and the offensive coordinator is excited for what Justin Evans can do.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Donovan Raiola talks with offensive lineman Justin Evans (51) during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Donovan Raiola talks with offensive lineman Justin Evans (51) during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The next starting center for Nebraska football has the potential to be one of the best in the country.

That's according to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who met with the media after Thursday's practice.

"He can be as good a center that exists in college football. I firmly believe that," Holgorsen said.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday. / Kaleb Henry

But Evans isn't there yet.

"He's always been kind of an undersized overachiever," Holgorsen said. "I'm like, 'you got to get that mindset out of your head'. The snaps need to improve a little bit, which is not surprising because he's been playing guard. But very happy with his mentality."

Evans does, however, have firm control of the position at this point in the year.

"Really happy with his progress and you can see quite a bit of a drop off when the other guys get in," Holgorsen said. "They're all young and just need a ton of reps."

Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Evans started all 13 games last season at left guard. Although there's a transition to playing center full time, another former Husker who moved to center was back on campus just a couple of weeks ago: Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens.

"Whatever information Cam has, we try to pass that along to the guys," offensive line coach Donavan Raiola said a week ago. "I told Cam, I said, 'hey get out here and freaking coach these guys up'."

You can see Holgorsen's full media availability below.

