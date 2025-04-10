Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, RB Coach EJ Barthel Meet with the Media
Nebraska football is now nine practices into the spring session.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and running backs coach EJ Barthel, as well as wide receivers Nyziah Hunter and Janiran Bonner and running back Kwinten Ives, met with the media Thursday. Holgorsen said the offensive line "got yelled at a little bit" during the latest practice.
"You can tell it's practice number nine," Holgorsen said. "With it being as physical as it's been, we're starting to get some guys that are feeling it. Happy with that group hanging in there and giving it evrything they've got."
Holgorsen said everything is installed so calls during practice aren't just "the plays of the day". That means some of the younger guys have their heads "spinning".
"We've got five more opportunities to coach them before we come back in June," Holgorsen said.
Other topics discussed include practice physicality, experience at the skill positions, the running backs, Kwinten Ives, Nyziah Hunter, early enrollees, the center position, the tight ends, Dylan Raiola, and more.
The appearances from Holgorsen and Barthel, as well as those from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Thursday's media availability.
