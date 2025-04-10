All Huskers

Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, RB Coach EJ Barthel Meet with the Media

The two assistant coaches discussed the latest from Husker spring practices Thursday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday. / Kaleb Henry
In this story:

Nebraska football is now nine practices into the spring session.

Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and running backs coach EJ Barthel, as well as wide receivers Nyziah Hunter and Janiran Bonner and running back Kwinten Ives, met with the media Thursday. Holgorsen said the offensive line "got yelled at a little bit" during the latest practice.

"You can tell it's practice number nine," Holgorsen said. "With it being as physical as it's been, we're starting to get some guys that are feeling it. Happy with that group hanging in there and giving it evrything they've got."

Holgorsen said everything is installed so calls during practice aren't just "the plays of the day". That means some of the younger guys have their heads "spinning".

"We've got five more opportunities to coach them before we come back in June," Holgorsen said.

Other topics discussed include practice physicality, experience at the skill positions, the running backs, Kwinten Ives, Nyziah Hunter, early enrollees, the center position, the tight ends, Dylan Raiola, and more.

The appearances from Holgorsen and Barthel, as well as those from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Thursday's media availability.

Coverage

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football