How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The weirdness of the 2025 season continues for the Nebraska baseball team.
Following two disaster-level midweek losses to Creighton and Omaha, the Huskers have fired back to win – an expected – three-game series against Rutgers and an upset of former Big 12 foe No. 22 Kansas on Tuesday.
Shockingly, Nebraska used 10 pitchers to stifle a Jayhawk offense that has been one of the best in the country, highlighted by having 20 more home runs than anyone else in the Big 12. KU plated five runs on five hits, including two homers.
The Huskers hot out to a 4-1 lead behind two RBI doubles by Max Buettenback, plus a solo home run by Will Jesske. Kansas hammered Lincoln native and left-handed reliever Jalen Worthley for three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Buettenback and Cael Frost became the heroes in the eighth inning, ripping a pair of RBI singles to break the tie and paving the way for an eventual 7-5 victory.
Winners in three of their last four games, the Huskers will take their momentum east where they’ll face a Hawkeye squad who’s the surprise of the Big Ten baseball season with a 12-3 conference record and a second place standing going into the weekend.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska travels to rival Iowa for a three-game series in Iowa City.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (15-18, 4-8 B1G) at Iowa (21-10, 12-3 B1G)
- When: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, Ia.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (15-18, 4-8 B1G) at Iowa (21-10, 12-3 B1G)
- When: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, Ia.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (15-18, 4-8 B1G) at Iowa (21-10, 12-3 B1G)
- When: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, Ia.
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (4-4, 4.36 ERA, 43.1 IP, 21 ER, 40 H, 39 SO, 3 BB) | Iowa: Cade Obermueller, LHP, Jr. (3-2, 2.51 ERA, 46.2 IP, 13 ER, 35 H, 65 SO, 14 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-4, 7.25 ERA, 36.0 IP, 29 ER, 43 H, 33 SO, 15 BB) | Iowa: Aaron Savary, RHP, Jr. (5-0, 3.43 ERA, 42.0 IP, 16 ER, 27 H, 47 SO, 20 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 29.1 IP, 16 ER, 41 H, 19 SO, 10 BB) | Iowa:: Reece Beuter, RHP, R-Sr. (4-0, 4.21 ERA, 36.1 IP, 17 ER, 32 H, 36 SO, 15 BB).
Series History
- Iowa leads the all-time series 30-27.
- Nebraska took the 2024 conference series last season, beating the Hawkeyes in two of the three games at Haymarket Park. That marked NU’s first series win over Iowa since 2013 with the Hawkeyes winning 18 of the last 27 games against the Huskers.
Iowa Scout
Last Season: 31-23 (14-10 B1G, 5th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Rick Heller (372-221 (.627) at Iowa, 12th Season; 1,062-784-4 (.574) as HC, 38th season)
All-Conference Returners: Andy Nelson, UTIL, Gr. (All-B1G Third Team) | Reese Moore, C, R-Soph. (All-B1G Third Team, All-Freshman Team).
Key Transfers: Miles Risley, OF, Jr. (Kirkwood CC) | Caleb Wulf, UTIL, Jr. (Southeastern CC) | Daniel Rogers, UTIL, Gr. (Loras) | Kooper Schulte, SS, Jr. (Southeastern CC) | Jackson Beaman, OF, R-Jr. (Missouri) | Daniel Wright, RHP, Gr. (Houston) | William Pearson, RHP, Sr. (Georgia).
Program Outlook: Heading into 2025, expectations were not especially high for an Iowa baseball program coming off a 31-23 season and losing ace Brody Brecht to the MLB draft. The Hawkeyes returned a pair of all conference performers in catcher Reese Moore and utility man Andy Nelson, but anything better than Iowa’s fifth place finish in the conference last season was a long shot. But the Hawkeyes have proved everyone wrong, turning in a 12-3 Big Ten record to rank second in the conference and giving them a platform to qualify for an NCAA Regional for the fourth time under head coach Rick Heller. It’s been a combination of having the best pitching in the Big Ten combined with a top five conference offense.
The left-handed Cade Obermueller gives Iowa a bonafide ace with a 2.51 ERA (2nd in B1G) in over 46 innings pitched while adding a conference-leading 65 strikeouts compared to 14 walks. Saturday starter Aaron Savary is 5-0 on the season and ranks fifth with a 3.43 ERA. Even Sunday hurler Reece Beuter ranks inside the top 15 in the Big Ten in ERA at 4.21 in over 36 innings. Benjamin DeTaeye (4.96 ERA, 2 saves), Anthony Watts (4.63 ERA) and Brant Hogue (3.29 ERA) anchor a bullpen that hasn’t been as great, but they haven’t needed to be with how dominant the rotation has been.
Iowa leads the conference in batting average, which is highlighted by seven key starters hitting above .300 including a team-leading .369 by Gable Mitchell who’s also hit a team-high 13 doubles and has more walks (18) than strikeouts (10). Garnering All-B1G Third team honors last season, sophomore Reese Moore has been stationed more at DH for Iowa to take advantage of his bat. That’s resulted in Moore smacking nine home runs, 34 RBIs and a .362 average, which is second on the team. Kooper Schulte (.343), Ben Swails (.338), Caleb Wulf (.333), Miles Risley (.330) and Ben Wilmes (.325) complete a dangerous up-and-down lineup that’s blasted opposing pitchers for 344 hits – second in the Big Ten.
Despite the shiny record and gaudy numbers, the 78th ranked RPI for Iowa paints a different picture. The Hawkeyes non-conference schedule wasn’t tough, and they have yet to face a conference opponent who ranks inside the top half. That’ll change in the coming weeks when Iowa faces Michigan (#9 in B1G), Indiana (#5), Washington (#4), No. 8 Oregon State and Oregon (#3) to finish the regular season.
The red-hot Husker bats will be tested this weekend, and they’ll need to get rolling early to knock out the Hawkeye starters and get to the bullpen. On the other side, can the Nebraska pitchers outlast a potent Iowa lineup after using 10 pitchers Tuesday against Kansas. I’m optimistic about the Nebraska offense, but it’s hard for me to see NU’s pitching staff keeping it together for an entire road series against a rival who has had Nebraska’s number. Give me the Hawkeyes for a series win.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Up for Best Georgia High School Quarterback
- How the House Settlement Will Impact Volleyball and What It Means for Nebraska
- Husker Players and Coaches Are Betting on Rhule — and Themselves
- Husker Dan Responds to His Emails
- Nebraska Softball Homers into History in Win Over Creighton
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.