Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Up for Best Georgia High School Quarterback
A Nebraska football commit's place among quarterbacks in his state is now up for vote on High School On SI. The vote is for the best QB in the state of Georgia at the high school football level.
The Husker commit is the younger brother of current Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Dayton. The younger Raiola plays at the same high school, Buford High School in Georgia. He finished last season with a great stat line of 1,953 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
The three-star has been committed to the Huskers since September 22, 2024, and hasn't considered backing off of that commitment. Raiola doesn't have any plans to flip or back off as he continues to peer recruit targets for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Raiola is likely going to be the only quarterback from the class of 2026 to join the squad as they are continuing to attack the 2027 class for their signal caller. The main option for the 2027 class at QB remains to be Trae Taylor at this time as the youngest Raiola is months away from signing his paper.
To vote for the best Georgia high school quarterback HERE.
