Can Nebraska Top Michigan? Wolverine Podcaster Says No — Plus Thoughts on Bryce Underwood, 1997, and More
After three consecutive wins to open the season, the Nebraska football team will begin conference play against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines come into the game at 2-1 and ranked #21 in the AP poll and #20 in the coaches poll. Their only loss so far was to a very good Oklahoma team (#11 in the AP poll, #12 in the coaches poll).
I talked to Jerry Sciulli, host of the Rabid Wolverine Podcast, to get the Michigan perspective on the upcoming game.
Interview with Jerry Sciulli, Host of the Rabid Wolverine Podcast
Some Husker fans took offense to the fact that the Nebraska game was chosen as the one conference game Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore would miss as part of a two-game suspension. Do you have any insight into what was behind that decision?
Great question. My opinion is that they picked the third and fourth games for a reason. First, this allowed Michigan to have their head coach for the start of the season. I think having Moore suspended for that game could have impacted the season from the outcome and their preparation leading into the season. Second, I think they wanted him to be available for the game against Oklahoma because it's a super tough game and hard place to play as well as it was Coach Moore's alma mater. So, lucky for Michigan and Michigan fans, since the suspension was self-imposed, they did the smart thing and picked the next two games. One against an inferior opponent in Central Michigan. The other, just happens to be against Nebraska. I don't think it's a knock or slight of the Cornhuskers, but rather just the way the schedule played out. Now if it would have been Ohio State, that would have been a different story.
Speaking of Moore, his first Michigan team (in 2024) took a step back compared to Michigan teams of recent years, but finished strong with a win over Ohio State in The Game and a win over Alabama in the bowl game. What’s the current view of Coach Moore among Michigan fans?
Michigan had 14 players drafted from the 2023 team, so I think everyone knew there would be a step back from the ‘21-’23 seasons. But I don't think anyone saw 5 losses and an offense that could not throw the ball past the line of scrimmage. I think Moore should have seen the issue at quarterback earlier, but frankly, at that point, they only had one quarterback on the roster (Jayden Davis) and he was not ready as he was a freshman. Moore has done a great job of recruiting. He also hired a couple of top end coordinators. So he has done some good. However, from my perspective, the jury is still out on him. Let's see how this year plays out before we make the ruling.
There is a lot of chatter among Husker fans about true freshman, 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. What have you seen from the young QB so far this season? How do you think he will handle a hostile road environment in Lincoln?
Bryce Underwood is the real deal. The hype around him has been enormous. So many experts have said that he is a generational player. I can't disagree. First, he is enormous, coming in at 6'4" and weighing 230 pounds (he put on 15 pounds of muscle since joining the team). He has an incredible arm, and the ball comes out of hands in a manner that is truly beautiful. He can make each and every throw. The word from camp was that he could throw just as well with a non throwing arm. And he has the ability to run, and run really well. He is a true dual threat quarterback. I think the thing that has been really impressive, has been his poise. He has not looked flustered at all this season, the game doesn't look too fast for him. Even against Oklahoma, when their defensive line was basically unblocked for the entire game, Underwood kept poised. Unfortunately in that game he didn't have a lot of help from his teammates. But this is the guy that will take the Wolverines to the promised land. (He’s) the reason for the hype is real. I don't think the crowd in Nebraska will get to him or impact his play.
Who have been some other key contributors for the Wolverines this year? What would you say is their strength as a team?
Michigan has a pair of high end running backs in Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. They will split carries, but Haynes may get a few more. Haynes was a transfer from Alabama, and he is a very impactful player. I believe he already has 5 touchdowns, and two runs over 50 yards. He can run through or around defenders. Marshall is also a stud running back. He is a beast when he gets going. In addition they have a terrific tight end in Marlin Klein. He has been injured for a couple games but he's back and will be solid. On defense, they have the best linebackers in the Big 10 in Ernest Hausmann (who you all know and love) and Jaishawn Barham who is a one man wrecking crew. The strength of the team is their defensive front 7. They have 6-8 defensive linemen that could start most places. It's a truly deep position for them and you will see them substitute to stay fresh. I mentioned their stars at linebacker, but they also have 2 terrific players in Rolder and Sullivan sitting behind them. You will see all four of the linebackers get playing time.
OK, I have to ask you about the shared national championship in 1997. Can we just go ahead and admit that Nebraska wins that game by at least two touchdowns?
Now you are making me laugh. You are joking right? You must be. I will give credit, that Nebraska was a great team, just not as great as the 1997 Michigan Wolverines. That season, Michigan beat seven ranked teams, four in the top 10, and dominated the number 2 team in the country in Penn State, and of course beat number 4 Ohio. They had seven games where they gave up eight points or less. If you look at common opponents, Michigan destroyed both Colorado and Baylor giving up six points in total in both of those games. They beat Colorado 27-3 and Baylor 38-3. The Cornhuskers, well, they beat Baylor 49-21, and barely escaped Colorado 27-24. Don't forget an unranked Missouri team also took your Cornhuskers to overtime. And of course, Michigan was led by the Heisman Trophy winner, and first ever to do it as being primarily on defense - Charles Woodson. It would have been a good game, but in the end Michigan's defense would have dominated. (Author’s note: clearly this debate deserves a full podcast episode in the offseason, as my friend from Michigan is severely misinformed).
Nebraska and Michigan have played numerous times throughout the years, and of course we share a piece of college football history with 1997. How is this game viewed in the Wolverine Common Fans’ eyes?
I think there is mutual respect from both sides in this game, and that is how it should be. Both are historic programs with great history. Although Michigan has had the upper hand and a few big wins over the last four years, I think Michigan fans know they are in for a battle no matter what team Nebraska puts on the field.
What have you seen from Nebraska and does it make you feel better or worse about Michigan’s chances on Saturday?
I think Dylan Riola is a true superstar. I thought he was last year, and he's still getting better. This year he has not turned the ball over and learned from his mistakes last year. That kid is scary good, and he's going to lead the Cornhuskers to a lot of wins (just not this Saturday). I am also impressed with Coach Rhule. He's a class act and a great fit for Nebraska. Lastly, I know your defensive backs are top notch. I feel good about Michigan's chances this Saturday because of the physicality of our offensive line and running game against the Nebraska defensive front. That will be a key. And I think Michigan's defensive front seven is terrific and may give the Cornhuskers offensive line more than they can handle. So I think Michigan wins this game.
Michigan wins if ______.
Michigan wins if they dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Nebraska wins if ______.
Nebraska wins if they protect Riola and allow him to make plays down the field and they have to stop Michigan's running game.
Final score prediction?
31-21 Michigan. Go Blue!
Author’s note: Thanks to Jerry Sciulli, host of the Rabid Wolverine Podcast, for sharing his expertise with the Common Fans. Both the Common Fan Podcast (Nebraska) and the Rabid Wolverine Podcast (Michigan) are members of The College Huddle, the largest fan-led online college sports podcast community, made up of one podcast from each fan base represented.
