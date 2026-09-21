Carriker Chronicles: The Biggest Surprises of Nebraska's Season
In this story:
Adam Carriker has been genuinely surprised by some things about Nebraska's still-young football season. Learn what those things are, which ones are good, and which ones are concerning as the Huskers prepare for Big Ten play.
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.
In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam breaks down the biggest surprises from Nebraska’s start to the season. He looks at what has been better than expected, what still needs work and what these first three games may actually tell us about Matt Rhule’s team as Big Ten play starts this Saturday.
One of the biggest positives has been Nebraska’s ability to protect the football. The Huskers have only one turnover through three games, which is a big change from some of the problems Nebraska has dealt with in the past. Carriker explains why that has to continue. As the schedule gets tougher, Nebraska needs to stay on the positive side of the turnover battle.
The pass rush has also been interesting. Nebraska has nine sacks so far, but Carriker points out that sacks do not tell the entire story. Pressure, quarterback hurries, knockdowns and collapsing the pocket all matter. There are still questions about where the production is coming from, especially off the edge, but the interior defensive line has shown flashes.
The biggest concern on defense is still stopping the run. Carriker talks about simplifying the focus and fixing one major thing first. Nebraska does not have to solve every problem at once, but the Huskers have to become better against the run if they want to hold up in Big Ten play.
Offensively, the running back room has been one of the best surprises. Jamal Rule has emerged as a major part of the offense, and the room looks deeper than expected. Nebraska’s offensive line is also playing better, helping create a rushing attack that has become a real strength.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has also impressed because Nebraska has not needed him to be a superhero. He has been able to distribute the football, make good decisions and let the players around him make plays. The Huskers' balanced attack has been a major reason for Nebraska’s early success.
Carriker also breaks down the number of weapons Nebraska appears to have. Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer and others give the offense explosive options; the backfield is loaded as well.
There are still things to clean up, especially penalties and special teams mistakes. The biggest question now is simple: How much of what we have seen is Nebraska’s true identity, and how much has been helped by the level of competition? Big Ten play should start giving us that answer.
Program sequence
- 01:45 - Nebraska Is Winning the Turnover Battle
- 03:04 - Why Turnovers Will Matter in Big Ten Play
- 04:00 - Where Is the Edge Pass Rush?
- 05:28 - Nebraska’s Defensive Line Standouts
- 05:55 - Breaking Down the Huskers’ 9 Sacks
- 06:30 - Pressure Matters Beyond the Sack Numbers
- 07:40 - Grading Nebraska’s Defense
- 08:23 - The Biggest Defensive Fix: Stop the Run
- 09:13 - Nebraska’s Running Back Room Has Arrived
- 11:00 - How Much Has Nebraska’s Schedule Helped?
- 13:34 - Why Nebraska’s Rushing Attack Is Working
- 14:27 - Is Jamal Rule the Lead Back?
- 15:06 - Nebraska’s Offensive Balance Is the Key
- 16:15 - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Reaction
- 16:40 - Nebraska Is Finding Different Ways to Win
- 18:38 - Anthony Colandrea Doesn’t Have to Be Superman
- 20:34 - Nebraska’s Backfield Is Loaded
- 21:00 - Four Big Questions Heading Into Big Ten Play
- 22:04 - Nebraska Has to Clean Up the Penalties
- 23:00 - Special Teams Penalties Are Becoming a Problem
- 25:25 - Five Things We’ve Learned Through Three Games
- 26:40 - Nebraska Has More Weapons Than Expected
- 28:34 - Hunter Explosive Option
- 29:00 - Practice Concerns Moving Forward
- 29:21 - Quarters
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94