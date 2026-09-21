Carriker Chronicles: The Biggest Surprises of Nebraska's Season

Adam Carriker has been genuinely surprised by some things about Nebraska's still-young football season. Learn what those things are, which ones are good, and which ones are concerning as the Huskers prepare for Big Ten play.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam breaks down the biggest surprises from Nebraska’s start to the season. He looks at what has been better than expected, what still needs work and what these first three games may actually tell us about Matt Rhule’s team as Big Ten play starts this Saturday.

One of the biggest positives has been Nebraska’s ability to protect the football. The Huskers have only one turnover through three games, which is a big change from some of the problems Nebraska has dealt with in the past. Carriker explains why that has to continue. As the schedule gets tougher, Nebraska needs to stay on the positive side of the turnover battle.

The pass rush has also been interesting. Nebraska has nine sacks so far, but Carriker points out that sacks do not tell the entire story. Pressure, quarterback hurries, knockdowns and collapsing the pocket all matter. There are still questions about where the production is coming from, especially off the edge, but the interior defensive line has shown flashes.

The biggest concern on defense is still stopping the run. Carriker talks about simplifying the focus and fixing one major thing first. Nebraska does not have to solve every problem at once, but the Huskers have to become better against the run if they want to hold up in Big Ten play.

Offensively, the running back room has been one of the best surprises. Jamal Rule has emerged as a major part of the offense, and the room looks deeper than expected. Nebraska’s offensive line is also playing better, helping create a rushing attack that has become a real strength.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has also impressed because Nebraska has not needed him to be a superhero. He has been able to distribute the football, make good decisions and let the players around him make plays. The Huskers' balanced attack has been a major reason for Nebraska’s early success.

Carriker also breaks down the number of weapons Nebraska appears to have. Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer and others give the offense explosive options; the backfield is loaded as well.

There are still things to clean up, especially penalties and special teams mistakes. The biggest question now is simple: How much of what we have seen is Nebraska’s true identity, and how much has been helped by the level of competition? Big Ten play should start giving us that answer.

Program sequence

01:45 - Nebraska Is Winning the Turnover Battle

- Nebraska Is Winning the Turnover Battle 03:04 - Why Turnovers Will Matter in Big Ten Play

- Why Turnovers Will Matter in Big Ten Play 04:00 - Where Is the Edge Pass Rush?

- Where Is the Edge Pass Rush? 05:28 - Nebraska’s Defensive Line Standouts

- Nebraska’s Defensive Line Standouts 05:55 - Breaking Down the Huskers’ 9 Sacks

- Breaking Down the Huskers’ 9 Sacks 06:30 - Pressure Matters Beyond the Sack Numbers

- Pressure Matters Beyond the Sack Numbers 07:40 - Grading Nebraska’s Defense

- Grading Nebraska’s Defense 08:23 - The Biggest Defensive Fix: Stop the Run

- The Biggest Defensive Fix: Stop the Run 09:13 - Nebraska’s Running Back Room Has Arrived

- Nebraska’s Running Back Room Has Arrived 11:00 - How Much Has Nebraska’s Schedule Helped?

- How Much Has Nebraska’s Schedule Helped? 13:34 - Why Nebraska’s Rushing Attack Is Working

- Why Nebraska’s Rushing Attack Is Working 14:27 - Is Jamal Rule the Lead Back?

- Is Jamal Rule the Lead Back? 15:06 - Nebraska’s Offensive Balance Is the Key

- Nebraska’s Offensive Balance Is the Key 16:15 - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Reaction

- Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Reaction 16:40 - Nebraska Is Finding Different Ways to Win

- Nebraska Is Finding Different Ways to Win 18:38 - Anthony Colandrea Doesn’t Have to Be Superman

- Anthony Colandrea Doesn’t Have to Be Superman 20:34 - Nebraska’s Backfield Is Loaded

- Nebraska’s Backfield Is Loaded 21:00 - Four Big Questions Heading Into Big Ten Play

- Four Big Questions Heading Into Big Ten Play 22:04 - Nebraska Has to Clean Up the Penalties

- Nebraska Has to Clean Up the Penalties 23:00 - Special Teams Penalties Are Becoming a Problem

- Special Teams Penalties Are Becoming a Problem 25:25 - Five Things We’ve Learned Through Three Games

- Five Things We’ve Learned Through Three Games 26:40 - Nebraska Has More Weapons Than Expected

- Nebraska Has More Weapons Than Expected 28:34 - Hunter Explosive Option

- Hunter Explosive Option 29:00 - Practice Concerns Moving Forward

- Practice Concerns Moving Forward 29:21 - Quarters

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