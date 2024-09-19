Carriker Chronicles: Illinois-Nebraska football prediction & Thomas Fidone interview /

Carriker Chronicles: Illinois-Nebraska Prediction & Thomas Fidone Interview
Adam Carriker sees a mismatch at a particular position that will benefit the Huskers Friday night. Fidone, junior tight end for Nebraska, says he's "faster and stronger than I've ever been."
In this story:
The mega show is back! Adam Carriker gives his preview and prediction for No. 22 Nebraska vs. No. 24 Illinois. Adam believes there's a key player for the Huskers who will create a mismatch for Illinois and is primed to have a breakout game! Also, Husker tight end Thomas Fidone opens up in a one-on-one interview with Adam. Thomas discusses his challenging collegiate journey, the Illinois matchup and why he's better physically than ever!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Illinois
MORE: SMQ Crew Predicts the Huskers Will Prevail in a 60-Minute Fistfight With the Illini!
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bielema's Long Journey Leading To His Fourth Season in Champaign
MORE: Ty Robinson: Nebraska Blackshirts Preparing for 'Physical' Matchup with Illinois
MORE: Matt Rhule Reverses Field on Status of Right Guard Micah Mazzccua
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published