Illinois Coach Bret Bielema's Long Journey Leading To His Fourth Season in Champaign
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has not had an ordinary journey in his head coaching career.
He got his first opportunity to lead a college football program when he was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach by Wisconsin in 2006 with the retirement of Barry Alvarez. Alvarez chose him to be his replacement, and he had immediate success.
Bielema won 17 of his first 18 games at Wisconsin, which is the third-best start to a head coaching career in Big Ten history. He ended up with four double-digit victory seasons during his time coaching the Badgers. From 2010 to 2012, he won three consecutive Big Ten championships and played in three Rose Bowls. His success at Wisconsin was undeniable, but he was ready for a new challenge.
He accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas in 2013 and attempted to conquer the SEC as he had done with the Big Ten. But he found that to be tougher than he anticipated. He went 29-34 in five seasons in Fayetteville after going 68-24 in seven years at Wisconsin. He simply was not cut out for the SEC and the difficulties that come with a job like Arkansas in the SEC West. Despite some success, he was fired after failing to meet expectations.
Bielema was hired as an assistant on the New England Patriots staff and ended up winning a Super Bowl with them in 2018. In 2020 he served as the outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants before making his return to college football. Illinois gave him a six-year contract and allowed him to coach in the Big Ten again, a conference he won three times with Wisconsin.
It has been a work in progress, but so far, Bielema is 21-19 at Illinois heading into Friday's matchup with Nebraska. After having a disappointing 5-7 campaign last year, the Fighting Illini are 3-0 and ranked No. 24 in this week's AP Poll. They are preparing for a ranked matchup with No. 22 Nebraska in the biggest game of the year so far for either team.
While he may have taken a long time to get to where he is now, Bielema has plenty of experience coaching in big games. That experience will help the Fighting Illini when they walk into a frenzied Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
MORE: Ty Robinson: Nebraska Football, Blackshirts Preparing for 'Physical' Matchup with Illinois
MORE: Nebraska's Matt Rhule Reverses Field on Status of Right Guard Micah Mazzccua
MORE: Tales from the Tailgate: 'Tailgate Princess' Keeps the Party Going
MORE: I-80 Club: Is Nebraska Good? Split Zone Duo's Alex Kirshner on the Huskers
MORE: The Common Fan: Expectations Rise as Huskers Gear Up for Conference Play
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.