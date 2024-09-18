Ty Robinson: Nebraska Football, Blackshirts Preparing for 'Physical' Matchup with Illinios
Nebraska football defensive lineman Ty Robinson and the Blackshirts seem undaunted facing a short week to prepare for their first ranked matchup of the season.
"The guys have done great this week just attacking what Coach (Matt) Rhule has asked us to do," Robinson said on Tuesday's episode of 'Sports Nightly' from the Huskers Radio Network. "It was a lot more mentally focused (yesterday). Today was more of a bloody Tuesday type of practice. Full pads and getting after it."
Robinson has had a strong start to the season, as through the first three games the fifth-year senior has recorded six total tackles, two sacks, and has knocked down two pass attempts. He aids in leading the Blackshirts to a top 25 start in total defense across college football.
"I thought to myself before the season, 'this is your last shot to make something happen.' I'm going out there without having really any regrets. (I'm) trying to go as hard as I can to help this team win," Robinson said.
Nebraska football is ranked within the top 25 for the first time since 2019 and started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The defensive lineman adds that the start begins with being under the second-year tutelage of coordinator Tony White.
"Another year under this defense, now it is like the back of my hand," Robinson said. "Being able to play off of what the defense that we call, and adjust mid-play to what we are doing - I think that's been a really big help in grounding myself."
Robinson went viral on social media following the win over Colorado, as his celebration proceeding his blocked kick against the Buffaloes knocked assistant coach Jack Potenza to the turf. The duo recreated the moment after a defensive stop against Northern Iowa in Week Three.
"I didn't even realize I knocked him over. I just kind of kept going down the sideline," Robinson said. "He gave me some choice words, saying 'don't ever do that to me again.' He was sore the next day from falling."
The defensive lineman continued saying that it is unique how the coaching staff interacts with the team following big moments in the game.
"They are appreciative of the hard work we put in in the off-season and even in practice during the week. Us players know how much they are putting in for game plans and stuff like that through the week. When they see us go out there and be football players - it might just be the 11 guys out there, but really it is the whole team that succeeds in that moment," Robinson said.
Both Rhule and White addressed the defense's output from their Week Three victory, saying the 34-3 win was the "result the team expected", but that the process and "standard" was not where it needed to be. The Blackshirt captain and two-time member of "The Ten" agreed that the defense is ready to show out again.
"Guys are being more vocal - not in a way where its pestering, but reminder of 'this is what we need out of this period, or this drill.' The guys have really responded well of attacking what we hold each other accountable to," Robinson said.
The Huskers are preparing for a "physical football contest", as the top-25 ranked Illini enter Lincoln on Friday night aiming for a chance to knock Nebraska from the list of unbeaten teams remaining in college football. The Arizona native added that the mentality stays the same for NU.
"We just got to do what we know how to do. It starts in practice... knowing our brand of football and building that confidence throughout the week just helps us prepare for these more physical type games," Robinson said.
The defensive lineman added that the goals for the defense is to "play to their standard" and to improve their tackling from the Week Three matchup against Northern Iowa.
The Huskers welcome No. 24 Illinois to Memorial Stadium Friday, as kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
