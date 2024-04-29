Carriker Chronicles: Is Dylan Raiola Already the Real Deal?
Adam is impressed by Nebraska's freshman quarterback and the Huskers' athletic receiving corps
Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola looked very impressive in Nebraska football's Spring Game. He definitely appears to have the inside track on starting for the Huskers this fall. The question is, just how good is he already? Also, Adam Carriker believes Nebraska may have two QBs who are already better than the QBs the Huskers had last season. Finally, is this the most athletic/talented/explosive group of WRs Nebraska's had in recent memory? Watch the show below.
