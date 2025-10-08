All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Jacory Barney Jr. on Dylan Raiola, Mike Ekeler and the Nebraska O-Line

Adam Carriker’s one-on-one interview with the Huskers' dynamic wide receiver and return man

Adam Carriker’s exclusive one-on-one interview with Nebraska wide receiver and return man Jacory Barney Jr. is a rare, peek-behind-the-scenes interview where Jacory and Adam discuss Dylan Raiola, Dana Holgorsen, Emmett Johnson, Mike Ekeler, Matt Rhule, play calling and the offensive line.

Jacory Barney opens up about the Huskers' offense and what to expect from Nebraska versus Maryland this weekend. Barney is the Huskers' most dynamic weapon on offense and also their best returner on special teams. You may recall he also won Nebraska’s fastest-man competition last spring at the Husker Games.

Jacory opens up about what it’s like to play with Dylan Raiola, if Raiola is an NFL-caliber quarterback, and also his relationship with Raiola. They discuss Nebraska's struggling running game, and Jacory speaks candidly about running back Emmett Johnson. Then Jacory offers his opinion of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and the types of plays Holgorsen likes to call and what they may be doing down the road potentially as well.

Jacory then talks about special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler and how the Huskers have a 264-yard advantage on the season so far in their return yardage as compared to their opponents' return yardage. So far this year the Huskers have 263 total return yards and their opponents have tried to return just one punt for a minus-1 yard return. He explains just how unique Ekeler truly is -- similar to just how unique a Holgorsen also is.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. runs with the ball as tight end Luke Lindenmeyer leads the way against Cincinnati. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jacory discusses Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule as well. The offensive line is brought up during the interview, and Jacory discloses that the offensive lineman will literally fight anybody in practice who even tries to touch their quarterback.

The Maryland football team has one of the worst pass defenses in the Big Ten, despite having the most sacks, 19 on the season so far, of any team in the entire conference. Hear what Jacory believes will happen when Nebraska football travels to College Park to take on Maryland this Saturday.

If you’re a Husker football fan, this is the type of interview you won’t find anywhere else. This is an absolutely can’t-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles, so make sure you tune in, Husker Nation.

