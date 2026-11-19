

Nebraska started 5-0, then lost four straight and bounced back with a win versus Rutgers. So Adam Carriker opens his interview with Johnny Rodgers with a question a lot of Husker fans have been asking: What happened? Rodgers, a Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and two-time national champion, sums it up in one line. “We have beat everyone, including ourselves.” He follows that up with something he calls FOCUS: “Follow one course until you succeed.”

Carriker asks what Rodgers took away from the Rutgers game, and the conversation turns to playing all the way through the final whistle. From there, they get into what Nebraska wants its offense to look like, and how penalties have hurt the Huskers. They talk about how the wide receivers have played so far and evaluate quarterback Anthony Colandrea.



Carriker also brings up the return game. Few people know what a big return can do for Nebraska better than Rodgers, so it’s fitting that Carriker asks him about a part of the game that has been missing for the Huskers.

Then Carriker asks Rodgers for his impression of head coach Matt Rhule. That leads into one of the biggest questions facing Nebraska football: What should the Huskers look for in a new offensive coordinator? There’s a reason that question fits right alongside the discussion about Colandrea and the receivers. Fans have spent much of the season watching this offense try to find its footing. Whoever calls the plays will have to figure out what this group does well and how to get more out of it.

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With Ryan Day and Ohio State up next, Carriker asks Rodgers how Nebraska can come out on top. The Buckeyes are the immediate test, but there’s plenty on the line against Iowa, too. Carriker asks what it would mean for the Huskers to go into Iowa’s house, beat the Hawkeyes and potentially knock them out of the College Football Playoff. If you’re a Nebraska fan, that’s an easy one to get up for, especially after the way this season has swung since the 5-0 start.

When the conversation shifts to bowl projections, Carriker and Rodgers discuss the teams Nebraska could draw. As for the matchup Rodgers would most like to see, he picks Oklahoma. Husker fans who grew up watching Nebraska and Oklahoma play know exactly why seeing those two teams in a bowl would get people talking.

Later, Rodgers shares another line he lives by: “Every day is game day.” He talks about how that mindset shapes the way he approaches each day. Carriker and Rodgers also discuss Emmett Johnson’s success in the NFL after being overlooked. They wrap up the episode with fan questions.

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