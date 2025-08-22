Carriker Chronicles: One-on-One With Matt Rhule on High Expectations for Nebraska Football
Adam talks with the Huskers' third-year head coach ahead of the season opener against Cincinnati.
In this story:
Adam Carriker and Matt Rhule have a raw and real conversation about Rhule's expectations for Nebraska to make a College Football Playoff push and how Rhule defines a legit year-3 jump. They have some fun in the process, but then they discuss openly every position group on the team, as well as what Rhule wants from all three of his coordinators (Dana Holgorsen, John Butler and Mike Ekeler). This is a can't-miss episode, Husker fans!
Hit the play button below to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
