Carriker Chronicles: NEBRASKA'S Offense & RAIOLA Hit The Reset Button With DANA HOLGORSEN'S Help.
APATHY Setting In?!
In this story:
Nebraska's last 3 games are a Mini-Season/opportunity for the Huskers to make a bowl & possibly build momentum into the off-season, including forming a potential DREAM TEAM of Offensive, Defensive & Special Teams Coordinators! In the mean time, Adam talks about Nebraska's offense simplifying things (with Dana Holgorsen's advice) & how that could help Dylan Raiola/Nebraska player faster, more efficient & affectively!!
