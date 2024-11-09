All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has four AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 10 of the season. All four of those teams are in action among the six league games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

A Big Ten official watches an instant replay monitor during the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13.
A Big Ten official watches an instant replay monitor during the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference has four AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 10 of the season. All four of those teams are in action among the six league games this weekend.

Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Iowa at UCLA at 8 p.m. CST on FOX

Saturday

Purdue at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX

Minnesota at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CST on NBC/Peacock

Michigan at No. 8 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Maryland at No. 1 Oregon at 6 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network

Washington at No. 6 Penn State at 7 p.m. CST on Peacock

Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, USC, and Wisconsin are not in action this week.

MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 11

MORE: Huskers Today: November 8, 2024

MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Season

MORE: Huskers Fall to Lowest Spot Yet in College Huddle Rankings

MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 8 Indiana vs. Michigan

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football