Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has four AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 10 of the season. All four of those teams are in action among the six league games this weekend.
Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Iowa at UCLA at 8 p.m. CST on FOX
Saturday
Purdue at No. 2 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CST on FOX
Minnesota at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CST on NBC/Peacock
Michigan at No. 8 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS
Maryland at No. 1 Oregon at 6 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network
Washington at No. 6 Penn State at 7 p.m. CST on Peacock
Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, USC, and Wisconsin are not in action this week.
