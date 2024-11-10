Nebraska Football DB Syncere Safeeullah Enters Transfer Portal
Nebraska football will have a portal entry this cycle.
Defensive back Syncere Safeeullah announced on social media Sunday morning that he will be entering the transfer portal. He was to confirmed to be no longer with the team last month.
"God brought me to this incredible place for a reason, and I am deeply grateful for the time I've spent here. I wouldn't trade my experiences for anything," Safeeullah's statement began.
Safeeullah thanked the coaches, staff, and trainers, as well as Husker fans and his teammates, before getting to his announcement.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal next month with three years of eligibility remaining," Safeeullah said.
Safeeullah committed to Nebraska in December of 2022, just weeks after Matt Rhule took over the program. Prep Redzone had him as the No. 1 defensive back in Tennessee before he decided to play for the IMG Academy Post Grad Team in 2022.
At Nebraska, Safeeullah did not appear in a game over his two seasons in Lincoln. He utilized a redshirt in 2023.
