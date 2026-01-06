Carriker Chronicles: A Portal Shocker, and Nebrasketball Is 15-0

Adam Carriker reacts to Nebraska's transfer portal shocker and the portal being on fire. Nebraska football and Matt Rhule lost their top QB, Kenny Minchey, when he flipped to Kentucky. The Huskers need to react immediately. Who are they going after, who's a good fit and who can they even get at this point? There's other major porta news as well. Also, Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska basketball at 15-0!



Watch and listen below, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Husker nation got quite the shock when Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey decommitted from Nebraska and put the Huskers in a really hard position, since Minchey will now be playing for Kentucky instead. Minchey was committed to Nebraska for only about 24 hours and never even stepped foot on campus to begin with. He was scheduled to fly in today, the contract was ready and they were supposed to make it all official. That obviously is not going to happen. This was clearly a purely business decision about trying to get the most money possible. There’s been over 15,000 tweets on X about Minchey since the news broke.

Nebraska fans — and college football fans in general — are getting sick and tired of how college football is being run. There are quarterbacks in college football who will make more money in one season next year than some NFL quarterbacks who were drafted this year — guys like Shedeur Sanders — will make over the next four years. Not that anyone is exactly feeling sorry for Shedeur, just to be clear.

Some of the quarterbacks Nebraska has scheduled visits with since last night, or is trying to schedule visits with, include Aidan Chiles, the former Michigan State quarterback; Beau Pribula of Missouri; DJ Lagway of Florida; and Anthony Colandrea of UNLV. Adam breaks down each of these options, and he has a clear-cut favorite. Adam also mentions some other quarterbacks Nebraska could go after. Some of them are very unlikely, and a couple of them could even demand $5 million or more. Others are a bit more realistic, while some are already committed to other schools.

Byrum Brown, the former USF quarterback, is committed to Auburn, and Colton Joseph—who Adam has loved from the beginning—is committed to Wisconsin. The former James Madison quarterback, Alonza Barnett, is committed to UCF. Wouldn’t that be interesting if the Huskers stole a quarterback from Scott Frost? But if other schools can poach players from Nebraska, why can’t Nebraska poach players from them?

Adam also discusses some of Nebraska’s recent commitments, including offensive lineman Brendan Black, who has 30 career starts over the past three years at Iowa State, has played more than 2,100 snaps, and is known as a road grader. He also talks about Owen Chambliss, who played in Rob Aurich’s defense at San Diego State last year. Owen would have led Nebraska in sacks a season ago, led San Diego State in tackles, and was an all-conference performer. He’s a player who can come in and play all three downs for the Huskers next year, as he can stop the run, cover in pass situations, and is also a strong blitzer.

Learn more about these players and the other positions Nebraska absolutely needs to address. Nebraska has had at least 12 known portal visitors so far and will likely bring in a portal class of at least 12 players. In fact, roughly half of the Husker starters next season could come from this year’s portal class, depending on how things play out.

What other positions does Nebraska still need to address? Husker fans are starting to grow deeply concerned, not only based on how last season finished, but also with how this offseason is unfolding. Adam Carriker addresses those concerns head-on, honestly and directly.

Adam then gives his College Football Playoff predictions and — spoiler alert — he does not have an SEC team playing for the national championship. In fact, Adam explains just how poorly the SEC has performed over the past two postseasons. For example, in this year’s College Football Playoff games, the SEC has beaten zero opponents from other Power Four conferences.

Adam also dives into Nebraska basketball, which is currently a top-10 team, beat Ohio State as a road underdog last night, and is 15–0 for the first time in program history. He breaks down how the Huskers pulled off that win and why fans should start to legitimately believe in Nebraska basketball. Carriker also covers wrestling and Nebraska women’s basketball.

This is a can't-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones.

