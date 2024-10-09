Carriker Chronicles: Updated Nebraska Football Win Totals From Adam & Pick Six Previews
Pick Six Previews' Brett Ciancia also explains why he has the Huskers ranked No. 19 in the country.
In this story:
Pick Six Previews' Brett Ciancia and his Game Grader system have been named college football's most accurate predictor every year since 2013. He's a Heisman voter, national radio guest and on the All-America committee. Brett explains why he has Nebraska ranked No. 19 in the country and he predicts all of Nebraska's remaining games, including the Huskers' final record! Hint: He has Nebraska beating Wisconsin & Iowa.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
