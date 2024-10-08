'Amazing' Experience for 2026 EDGE on Nebraska Football Recruiting Visit
Nebraska football recruits were treated to a traditional Big Ten slugfest on Saturday, with the Huskers emerging victorious, 14-7, over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Among the visitors was 2026 EDGE Mason Black.
The 6-5, 220-pound prospect from Waukesha, Wisconsin, has yet to receive an offer from the Huskers. That didn't stop him from wanting to learn more about Nebraska, and give the coaches a chance to know him better.
Black caught up with HuskerMax after his visit.
“My visit to Nebraska was great and I loved the environment,” Black said. “I didn’t get the chance to talk to any coaches besides the recruiter, but I feel it’s just because they are trying to figure out if I’d fit in their D-end or outside backer role best in their system.“
Nebraska's close win left plenty of opportunities for the Blackshirts to make an impression.
“The game itself was an amazing experience,“ Black said. “It was a very good football game but I especially loved the consistency of the Huskers' defense and the constant pressure.”
