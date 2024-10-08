'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe Honored by Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Sharpe's fight against pancreatic cancer has continued to capture not only Husker nation - but all of the nation.
The Huskers Radio Network broadcaster was honored at the Kansas City Chiefs' game Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Sharpe and his family traveled to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs compete against the New Orleans Saints.
The event was made possible by Memories for Kids, a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to creating memories for families affected by Stage 4 cancer. The Sharpes have been Chiefs fans for years but had never been able to attend a game together.
During the contest, Sharpe and his family watched the game from a suite, and they joined the Chiefs broadcast team during their pregame coverage on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Monday was also the Chiefs' "Cancer Crucial Catch" game, creating a memorable atmosphere for the Sharpes. Greg was also reunited with family friend and former colleague Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, during the pregame coverage. Sharpe had previously worked closely with the Chiefs broadcast team as a Kansas State Wildcat broadcaster prior to joining the Huskers Radio Network.
Sharpe's wife, Amy, wrote on social media, "I cannot even imagine a more perfect memory for the girls to have for their lifetime."
Sharpe has missed one football radio broadcast this season due to a scheduled procedure on Sept. 20. The Huskers fell in the lone contest Sharpe missed, falling 31-24 in overtime to Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Since Sharpe's April 15th announcement of his diagnosis, the "Voice of the Huskers" has been showcased for his loyalty to Nebraska Athletics and his battle with cancer. The Big Ten Network created a documentary in preparation for Sharpe's return to the broadcast booth prior to the Huskers' season opener against UTEP, and FOX Sports recently documented Sharpe's journey during the "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast last week.
Sharpe has been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State Athletics from 1996-2002 for the Wildcats' football and basketball programs.
This past spring, Sharpe missed several Nebraska baseball contests - home and away - before returning to call the team's games in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, where the Big Red made a run through the loser's bracket to win the title.
The Huskers Radio Network and Sharpe will continue to prepare for their next broadcast as Nebraska football travels to No. 18 Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT in Bloomington.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.