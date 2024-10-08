All Huskers

'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe Honored by Kansas City Chiefs

The Huskers Radio Network's Greg Sharpe was honored by the Kansas City Chiefs and Memories for Kids prior to the Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Austin Jacobsen

Greg Sharpe with his family prior to the start of the Monday Night Football contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.
Greg Sharpe with his family prior to the start of the Monday Night Football contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. / Emily Sharpe, Sharpe Family
Greg Sharpe's fight against pancreatic cancer has continued to capture not only Husker nation - but all of the nation.

The Huskers Radio Network broadcaster was honored at the Kansas City Chiefs' game Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Sharpe and his family traveled to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs compete against the New Orleans Saints.

The event was made possible by Memories for Kids, a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to creating memories for families affected by Stage 4 cancer. The Sharpes have been Chiefs fans for years but had never been able to attend a game together.

During the contest, Sharpe and his family watched the game from a suite, and they joined the Chiefs broadcast team during their pregame coverage on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Greg Sharpe (right) joins the Kansas City Chiefs broadcast team
Greg Sharpe (right) joins the Kansas City Chiefs broadcast team prior to the Chiefs' Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. / Taryn Vanderford, 1011 NOW

Monday was also the Chiefs' "Cancer Crucial Catch" game, creating a memorable atmosphere for the Sharpes. Greg was also reunited with family friend and former colleague Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, during the pregame coverage. Sharpe had previously worked closely with the Chiefs broadcast team as a Kansas State Wildcat broadcaster prior to joining the Huskers Radio Network.

Sharpe's wife, Amy, wrote on social media, "I cannot even imagine a more perfect memory for the girls to have for their lifetime."

The Kansas City Chiefs are on Monday Night Football, and a very special family from Lincoln is there! Greg Sharpe, the...

Posted by Taryn Vanderford 1011 NOW on Monday, October 7, 2024

Sharpe has missed one football radio broadcast this season due to a scheduled procedure on Sept. 20. The Huskers fell in the lone contest Sharpe missed, falling 31-24 in overtime to Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Since Sharpe's April 15th announcement of his diagnosis, the "Voice of the Huskers" has been showcased for his loyalty to Nebraska Athletics and his battle with cancer. The Big Ten Network created a documentary in preparation for Sharpe's return to the broadcast booth prior to the Huskers' season opener against UTEP, and FOX Sports recently documented Sharpe's journey during the "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast last week.

Sharpe has been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State Athletics from 1996-2002 for the Wildcats' football and basketball programs.

This past spring, Sharpe missed several Nebraska baseball contests - home and away - before returning to call the team's games in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, where the Big Red made a run through the loser's bracket to win the title.

The Huskers Radio Network and Sharpe will continue to prepare for their next broadcast as Nebraska football travels to No. 18 Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT in Bloomington.

Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

